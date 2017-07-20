Before embarking on your camping adventure, please check local Department of Parks and Recreation websites for information and updates regarding the status of campground openings.

Whether you’re planning your first camping trip or your 50th, Tom Stienstra’s list of camping essentials will help you cover all the bases. Download our printable camping checklist (PDF), or copy and paste from below to create your own personalized packing list.

Cooking Gear

Camp stove and fuel

Dish soap and scrubber

Fire-starter cubes

Heavy-duty paper plates

Ice chest and drinks

Itemized food, separated by groups

Knife, fork, cup

Large, heavy-duty garbage bags

Matches stored in ziplock bags

One lighter for each camper

Paper towels

Plastic spatula and stir spoon

Pot grabber or pot holder

Salt, pepper, spices

Two pots and no-stick pan

Water jug or lightweight plastic “cube”

Optional Cooking Gear

Aluminum foil

Ax or hatchet

Barbecue tongs

Can opener

Candles

Dustpan

Grill or hibachi

Plastic clothespins

Tablecloth

Whisk broom

Wood or charcoal for barbecue

Clothing

Cotton/canvas pants

Gore-Tex parka or jacket

Gore-Tex rain pants

Lightweight, breathable shirt

Lightweight fleece jacket

Medium-weight fleece vest

Polypropylene underwear

Rain jacket and pants, or poncho

Sunglasses

Waterproofed, oilskin wide-brimmed hat

Optional Clothing

Gloves

Shorts

Ski cap

Swimsuit

Hiking Gear

Backpack or daypack

Hiking boots

Fresh bootlaces

Innersole or foot cushion (for expeditions)

Moleskin and medical tape

SmartWool (or equivalent) socks

Water-purification system

Optional Hiking Gear

Backup lightweight shoes or moccasins

Gaiters

Water-repellent boot treatment

Sleeping Gear

Ground tarp

Sleeping bag

Tent or bivy bag

Therm-a-Rest pad

Optional Sleeping Gear

Air bed

Cot

Catalytic heater

Foam pad for truck bed

Mosquito netting

Mr. Heater and propane tank (for use in pickup truck camper shell)

Pillow (even in wilderness)

RV windshield light screen

Seam Lock for tent stitching

First Aid

Ace bandage

After-Bite for mosquito bites (before you scratch them)

Aspirin

Biodegradable soap

Caladryl for poison oak

Campho-Phenique gel for bites (after you scratch them)

Mosquito repellent

Lip balm

Medical tape to affix pads

Neosporin for cuts

Roller gauze

Sterile gauze pads

Sunscreen

Tweezers

Optional First Aid

Athletic tape for sprained ankle

Cell phone or coins for phone calls

Extra set of matches

Mirror for signaling

Thermometer

Recreation Gear

All required permits and licenses

Fishing reel with fresh line

Fishing rod

Knife

Leatherman tool or needle-nose pliers

Small tackle box with flies, floats, hooks, lures, snap swivels, and splitshot

Optional Recreation Gear

Backpacking cribbage board

Deck of cards

Folding chairs

Guidebooks

Hammock

Mountain bike

Reading material

Other Necessities

Bear-proof food canister (if required)

Duct tape

Extra plastic garbage bags

Flashlight and batteries

Lantern and fuel

Maps

Nylon rope for food hang

Spade for cat hole

Toilet paper

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Towelettes

Wristwatch

Other Optional Items

Altimeter

Assorted bungee cords

Binoculars

Camera with fresh battery and digital card or film

Compass

Menstrual products

GPS unit

Handkerchief

Notebook and pen

