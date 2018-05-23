Dog-Friendly Travel on the Olympic Peninsula

Although you may want to consider leaving Fido at home on a trip to the Olympic Peninsula—many of the popular trails as well as accommodations don’t allow pets—you do have options if you bring your pet along. While pets are only allowed on a handful of trails in Olympic National Park, many county parks in the region and most of Washington’s state parks, as well as the Olympic National Forest, allow leashed dogs on trails. Many campgrounds also allow leashed pets, but make sure to check ahead; some have restrictions and may charge extra fees. Here are some dog-friendly recommendations along Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula.

Dog-Friendly Hikes

The Kitsap Peninsula and Hood Canal

Lena Lake: Take your dog into the Olympic National Forest and camp with it, too, on this popular trail in South Hood Canal.

Ranger Hole Trail: This 2.1-mile round-trip hike in the North Hood Canal area should keep your pet feeling fresh to the end—a fishing hole along the Duckabush River.

Port Angeles and the Northern Peninsula

Fort Townsend State Park: You’ll find miles of wooded hiking trails and waterfront terrain where on-leash dogs are allowed.

Spruce Railroad Trail: This four-mile-long rail trail skirting Lake Crescent for much of its length is among the few trails where you can bring your pet in Olympic National Park.

Hoh Rain Forest and the Coast

Rialto Beach: Pets are allowed from the Rialto Beach parking lot to Ellen Creek, and trying to snap a photo here during the busy season without capturing at least one happy canine in your frame is nigh on impossible.

Dog-Friendly Camping and Lodging

The Kitsap Peninsula and Hood Canal

No Cabbages Bed & Breakfast & Labyrinth: In Gig Harbor, this rustic accommodation is a place where “good dogs and good kids” are allowed to stay.

Port Angeles and the Northern Peninsula

Resort at Port Ludlow: A beautiful resort that also allows pets? That is indeed the case here, and some of its restaurant’s dining tables are also pet-friendly.

Dungeness Recreation Area: Located on a bluff overlooking the Strait of Juan de Fuca, you can camp here with your pet.

Fairholme Campground: There’s plenty of room for your dog to run around at this Olympic National Park campground next to Lake Crescent.

Hoh Rain Forest and the Coast

Kalaloch Lodge: Although pets can’t stay in the main lodge, Kalaloch Lodge’s cabins have long been known as some of the Olympic Peninsula’s most dog-friendly options.

Dog-Friendly Restaurants

The Kitsap Peninsula and Hood Canal

Café Nola: This Bainbridge Island hot spot welcomes dogs on its patio when it’s open during the warmer months.

Port Angeles and the Northern Peninsula

Smuggler’s Landing: In Port Angeles, this casual eatery lets dogs feast and relax in its outdoor dining area.

Hoh Rain Forest and the Coast

Mill 109 Restaurant and Pub: It makes sense that this Seabrook restaurant would be dog-friendly as the entire beach community is planned around pet-friendliness. There’s even a doggie menu here.

