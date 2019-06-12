7-Day Best of Amalfi Coast Itinerary

The Amalfi Coast’s alluring vistas are what draw many travelers to this rugged coastline, but there is so much to see and experience in the area that it’s well worth spending a week to see the highlights. This seven-day itinerary includes the top spots on the Amalfi Coast along with time to enjoy the charms of Sorrento, discover historic Naples, walk among the ruins of ancient Pompeii, and take in the natural beauty of Capri. This itinerary works best in season (Easter-October), when the ferries are running and everything is open.

Day 1: Amalfi

With its central location on the Amalfi Coast, the town of Amalfi is a convenient home base for sightseeing. Start your first day in the town’s central Piazza Duomo at the historic Pasticceria Pansa with coffee and a freshly baked sfogliatella. Join the Amalfi Lemon Experience tour in the morning to visit a sixth-generation family-run lemon grove in Amalfi. Nearby, stop to see the Museo della Carta to learn more about Amalfi’s fascinating history of paper making. Enjoy shopping along the town’s main street and stop in at Trattoria Da Maria for home-cooked specialties.

Back in Piazza Duomo, climb the steps to visit the Duomo di Amalfi, with its peaceful Cloister of Paradise, excellent small museum, and crypt dedicated to the town’s patron Sant’Andrea. Take an evening stroll along the harbor and watch the sunset with an aperitivo at Gran Caffè before enjoying a relaxed dinner overlooking the sea at Ristorante Marina Grande.

Day 2: Positano

Start your second day on the Amalfi Coast by catching a ferry in the morning to Positano, which is only a short yet very scenic 25-minute cruise along the coastline. You’ll arrive right on the Spiaggia Grande beach with the Chiesa di Santa Maria Assunta in the middle. Climb the steps to visit the church and see its much-loved Byzantine icon. From the Spiaggia Grande, follow the cliff-hugging Via Positanesi d’America walkway over to Spiaggia di Fornillo, a very scenic and quieter spot for swim. Rent a sun bed from Da Ferdinando and enjoy a fresh lunch at their beach restaurant.

Later in the afternoon head back to Positano’s town center to explore the maze of streets lined with tempting boutiques. Catch the last evening ferry back to Amalfi and for dinner grab a table under the lemon trees at Pizzeria Donna Stella in the heart of Amalfi.

Day 3: Ravello

Head into the mountains of the Amalfi Coast by hopping on the City Sightseeing open-top bus to Ravello. Visit the town’s elegant central piazza and stop in the Duomo. Enjoy a hearty home-cooked lunch at Trattoria da Cumpà Cosima. Take a leisurely walk through the quiet streets of Ravello to reach the Villa Cimbrone. Stroll along the wisteria-covered pathway to the Terrace of Infinity, where the blue sea and sky blend into one breathtaking vista. Enjoy shopping for ceramics in Ravello’s town center before heading to the chic Palazzo Avino hotel for evening cocktails on their romantic terrace overlooking the coastline. It’s such an enchanting setting that you’ll be tempted to stay on for dinner at the hotel’s Michelin-starred Rossellinis restaurant. Catch a late bus or taxi back down to Amalfi.

Day 4: Sorrento

From the Amalfi Coast, move your home base over to the north side of the Sorrentine Peninsula to the city of Sorrento. After dropping off your bags at your accommodation, head out to explore the centro storico, the historic center, of Sorrento, which is largely pedestrian-only and lined with shops and restaurants. Enjoy beautiful views over the Gulf of Naples from the Villa Comunale gardens and stop for a light lunch at D’Anton Design & Bistrot in the pretty Piazza Sant’Antonino. Head to the Museobottega della Tarsialignea to admire the collection of inlaid woodwork, a traditional craft in Sorrento. In the evening, stroll down to the Marina Grande harbor. With its old-world fishing village atmosphere, it’s a charming spot for dinner by the sea.

Day 5: Capri

Spend a day on the enchanting island of Capri. Take the ferry from Marina Piccola in Sorrento, and after only about 30 minutes you’ll be on the famously beautiful island. From the Marina Grande port, take a boat tour around the island with the option to see the Grotta Azzurra, the Blue Grotto with its shimmering electric blue water.

Back in Marina Grande, take the funicular train up to Capri town. Meander through the shop-lined streets and stop for a traditional Caprese lunch at Ristorante Michel’angelo. Walk off a delicious lunch by strolling down to the Giardini di Augusto, where you’ll find a perfect view of the Faraglioni rocks. On the way back, stop at Carthusia for beautiful Capri-made perfumes, soaps, and home scents. Enjoy an aperitivo in the bustling Piazzetta, Capri’s place to see and be seen, before hopping on the funicular train back down Marina Grande to catch the ferry back to Sorrento for a divine dinner at Il Buco.

Day 6: Day Trip to Pompeii

Set off today for a day trip to the ruins of Pompeii, which you can easily reach by taking the Circumvesuviana train from Sorrento. After about a 30-minute ride, get off at the “Pompeii Scavi – Villa dei Misteri” stop and cross the street to the Porta Marina entrance. Plan on about three hours to explore the archaeological site to see the highlights, stop for a light lunch at the café inside the site, and really experience what life was like in an ancient Roman town.

Take the train back to Sorrento and then transfer to Naples by ferry or Circumvesuviana train. The more scenic option is the ferry from Sorrento’s Marina Piccola port to Naples, where you’ll arrive at the Molo Beverello after about 45 minutes. After settling in to your accommodation, head out to explore your neighborhood and enjoy some Neapolitan street food like the classic fried pizza.

Day 7: Naples

End your trip with a day in the historic center of Naples. Start in the morning at the Museo Archeologico Nazionale, where you can explore one of the world’s finest archaeological collections. Then head over to the Piazza del Gesù Nuovo and enjoy a walk down Spaccanapoli, a straight street that is named for the way it cuts right through the historic center. Take a left on Via San Gregorio Armeno and enjoy perusing the workshops where you can see artisans creating traditional nativity scenes.

Not far away, stop in the Duomo di Napoli to see the city’s most important church and lavishly decorated chapel dedicated to San Gennaro. Next head over to Piazza del Plebiscito to admire the elegant Palazzo Reale and Basilica di San Francesco da Paola with its curved colonnade. Stop for true Neapolitan espresso at the Gran Caffè Gambrinus at the edge of the piazza. Cross the Piazza Trieste e Trento and go inside the Galleria Umberto I shopping center to admire the soaring glass dome. Watch the sunset from the Castel dell’Ovo with fine views of the Gulf of Naples. For dinner, have a traditional Neapolitan-style pizza just steps from the sea at Sorbillo’s Lievito Madre al Mare pizzeria.

