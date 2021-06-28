Weekend Getaways in Northern California

From the best views, best hikes, to the best of the coast, Northern California offers an extensive list of must-see places. Here’s some of the best things to do on a weekend getaway in Northern California.

Best Of The Mountains

Mountain climb: Mount Shasta

Mountain climb for youngsters: Lassen Peak, Lassen Volcanic National Park

Sierra panorama: Mitchell Peak, Jennie Lakes Wilderness

Most difficult permit: Mount Whitney from Whitney Portal, first weekend of August, 2 percent odds in preseason lottery

Lake view: Mount Tallac, Desolation Wilderness

Most unique payoff: Sierra Buttes Lookout, Tahoe National Forest

Best Hikes

Most dramatic easy hike with a view: Glacier Point to Pohono Trail, Yosemite National Park

Prettiest wilderness lakes: Shadow, Garnet, Minaret, Ediza; Ansel Adams Wilderness

Chain of lakes: Meeks Creek Trail to Genevieve, Crag, Hidden, Shadow, Stony Ridge, and Rubicon Lakes, Lake Tahoe Basin

Sierra trailhead: Tuolumne Meadows, Yosemite National Park

Hikers’ boat shuttle: Echo Lakes to trailhead for PCT/Desolation Wilderness

Overnight backpack for kids: Deadfall Lakes, Trinity Divide, Shasta-Trinity National Forest

Complete mountain resort: Convict Lake Resort

Drive-to view: Glacier Point, Yosemite National Park

Prettiest lake trail: Wapama Falls, Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, Yosemite National Park

Trailhead for fishing: Agnew Meadows to River Trail on upper San Joaquin River

Snowshoe trek: Badger Pass to Dewey Point, Yosemite National Park

Best Of The Redwoods

Most overlooked, pristine redwoods: Boy Scout Tree Trail, Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park

Most species champion trees: James Irvine Trail, Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park

Redwood hike behind locked gate: Tall Trees Trail, Redwood National Park

Best Of The Coast

Prettiest ferns: Fern Canyon, Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park

Kayaking: Big River Lagoon/Mendocino Bay, Mendocino coast

RV sites: Seacliff State Beach, Monterey Bay

Coastal campsite: Wildcat, Point Reyes National Seashore

Coastal waterfall: McWay Falls, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park

Scuba diving: Point Lobos Marine Reserve

Protected coastal preserve: Salt Point State Park

Most underrated trail for difficulty: Lost Coast Trail, Mattole Trailhead

Best Of The Bay Area

Prettiest scope of view: East Peak, Mount Tamalpais State Park

Urban view: Mount Livermore (at night), Angel Island State Park

All-round park: Del Valle Regional Park (hiking, biking, boating, swimming, fishing, camping, backpacking, wildlife viewing, wilderness access)

Short backpack trip: Skyline-to-the-Sea Trail, Big Basin Redwoods State Park

Bike and hike: Skyline-to-the-Sea Trail out of Rancho del Oso, coastal access to Big Basin Redwoods State Park

Island campsites: Angel Island State Park

Route for continuous views: Perimeter Road, Angel Island State Park

Day hike for early spring: Montara Mountain, San Pedro County Park

Best Of The Rivers

Water sports: San Joaquin River Delta

Prettiest one-mile canyon: Berry Creek, Big Basin Redwoods State Park

Prettiest river walk: McCloud River from Lower Falls to Middle and Upper Falls and on to Lakim Dam

All-round white-water rafting: South Fork American River

Class V white-water rafting: Clavey Falls, Tuolumne River

Most technical kayak run: Cherry Valley, upper Tuolumne River

Best Of The Lakes

Widest array of campgrounds and cabins: Shasta Lake

Campground for quiet at night: Pardee Recreation Area

Prettiest site, boat-in camping: Emerald Bay State Park, Lake Tahoe

Prettiest lake for tent cabins: Mary Smith Campground, Lewiston Lake

Free loaner kayaks/boats: Independence Lake

Lake-based region for families: Union Valley Reservoir, Crystal Basin Recreation Area

Boat-to/hike-to waterfall: Bullards Bar Reservoir

Family destination: Historic Camp Richardson Resort, South Lake Tahoe

Best Fishing

Largest trout: Lake Almanor

Most trout: Sacramento River, Redding to Anderson

Largest bass: Clear Lake

Most bass: Shasta Lake

Prospects for long-term future: Los Vaqueros Reservoir

Best Surprises

Most unique destination: Bumpass Hell geothermal area, Lassen Volcanic National Park

Most ironic sense of history: Captain Jack’s Stronghold, Lava Beds National Monument

Waterfall, highest volume subliminal flow: Burney Falls, McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park

Gold rush history: South Fork American River, Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park, Coloma

Best Wildlife Spots

Elk: Point Reyes National Seashore

Bear: Sequoia National Park

Deer: Lava Beds National Monument (in early winter)

Wild horses: Devil’s Garden, Modoc Plateau

Sea otter viewing: Elkhorn Slough by kayak

Humpback whales: Monterey Bay

California condor: Big Sur/Ventana Wilderness

Raptors/eagles: Los Vaqueros watershed by boat

Nor Cal Record Holders

Tallest tree in world: Hyperion, 380.3 feet, Redwood Empire

Largest tree in world by volume: General Sherman, 275 feet tall, 36 feet diameter, 102.6 feet circumference, Sequoia National Park

North America’s highest continuous trail: John Muir Trail

Tallest waterfall in North America: Yosemite Falls, 2,425 feet in three decks, Yosemite Valley

Largest single piece of granite in North America: El Capitan, 7,569 feet

Tallest single-strand waterfall in North America: Ribbon Fall, 1,634 feet, Yosemite Valley

Highest point in continental United States: Mount Whitney, 14,505 feet

Rainiest spot in continental United States: Camp 6 Weather Station, 257 inches in 1983, near Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park

Largest natural freshwater lake inside state borders: Clear Lake

Longest continuous trail in state: 1,700 miles, Pacific Crest Trail

