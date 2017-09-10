Best Beaches in Los Cabos along the Corridor

The corridor is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Los Cabos. Whether you’re looking for activities such as snorkeling, swimming, and Jet Skiing, or just want to relax, the corridor has a beach for you.

Bahía Santa Maria

Another good spot for snorkeling is Bahía Santa Maria (Mexico 1 Km. 12) where you can rent a snorkel and mask from a vendor on the beach if you didn’t bring your own. It’s best to go in the morning when waters are calm and you have the best chance at reserving one of the beach palapas. There are new public showers and clean restrooms. The sand here is very coarse, more like little pebbles, so plan on wearing water shoes if you have sensitive feet. Watch for beach access signs to get to the dirt parking lot.

Playa Chileno

One of the most picturesque and swimmable beaches in the region is Playa Chileno (Mexico 1 Km. 14). The protected bay provides a calm area for swimming, and the coral reef out near the point provides one of Cabo’s most popular spots for snorkeling from shore. This family-friendly beach is located adjacent to the new Auberge Chileno Bay Resort, but public access is still easily available. Just follow the signs from Mexico 1. There’s a dirt parking lot and portapotties.

Playa Bledito (Tequila Cove)

An artificial breakwater makes swimming possible at Playa Bledito (Mexico 1 Km. 19.5), also known as Tequila Cove. You can rent a Jet Ski or WaveRunner on the beach here. There’s public access through the arroyo at kilometer 19.5 or through the Hilton or Meliá Cabo Real hotels.

Playa Palmilla

Even though Playa Palmilla (Mexico 1 Km. 27) serves as the beach for many upscale resorts, it’s open for anyone to enjoy. This beach is protected enough for swimming and snorkeling, which makes it a popular spot for families. There are no facilities here other than a few palapas for shade on either side of the fishing fleet. Take the Palmilla exit off the highway and follow signs to the main beach.

Related Travel Guide