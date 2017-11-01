Aruba’s Best Beaches: Palm Beach, Eagle Beach, and More

Caribbean islands are usually synonymous with beautiful beaches, but veteran travelers will tell you that Aruba’s beaches are exceptional. Aruba has been hailed as one of the top beach destinations in the world. The soft, snowy white sands (a composition of coral and shells crushed into a fine powder over eons) and the breathtaking blue waters make sunbathing, beachcombing, and swimming popular pastimes here. And though the temperature is consistently warm, Aruba’s beaches are never too hot for a barefoot stroll even at noon.

Palm Beach and Eagle Beach are the most raved about beaches on the island, with fine accommodations along their shores. The long, uninterrupted miles of sand are the main attraction for both visitors and developers. Unquestionably, the nature of Aruba’s beaches has dictated the degree of development of resort areas, as well as their character. It was long ago decided that Palm Beach offered the “best beachfront.” Though, of course, vacationers who return to Manchebo Beach and Eagle Beach year after year are confident that they’re staying at the best.

Along Palm Beach the shallow water extends almost a half mile from the shore with negligible wave action. Many consider this ideal for families with very young children. The extremely shallow, still water is perfect for a baby’s first encounter with the sea. Swimming areas are well-marked, patrolled, and maintained.

Eagle Beach is not quite as maintained and patrolled as Palm Beach, but all the resorts in Aruba take responsibility for the safety of their beachfront. The government is working on a program to establish lifeguards at crucial areas. As more resorts crop up along Eagle Beach, more cordoned-off swim sections can be expected.

There is more wave action at Eagle Beach, and particularly Manchebo Beach, due to the bottom suddenly dropping off very close to shore. The current action at Punto Brabo, where the southern shore meets west and various currents collide, also contributes to bigger waves. This makes it very popular with surfers and bodyboarders. Other great spots popular for bodyboarding or wave boarding are Andicuri, Dos Playa, and Urirama, all on Aruba’s north coast, where heavy winds from the northeast cause strong wave action.

Aruba’s Best Beaches

Renaissance Island : A private island for the guests of the Renaissance Resort, this tranquil enclave offers a choice of family fun or adults only beaches. It also has nice snorkeling, a spa, restaurant, and friendly flamingos.

: A private island for the guests of the Renaissance Resort, this tranquil enclave offers a choice of family fun or adults only beaches. It also has nice snorkeling, a spa, restaurant, and friendly flamingos. Eagle Beach : Eagle Beach is one of the top-rated beaches on the island with many of the same offerings as Palm Beach; the difference here is that there are fewer people and slightly bigger waves.

: Eagle Beach is one of the top-rated beaches on the island with many of the same offerings as Palm Beach; the difference here is that there are fewer people and slightly bigger waves. Palm Beach : Aruba’s principal playground has every manner of amenity and activity available within a few steps from your beach lounge. Traditionally, it has the quietest waters of the long beachfronts.

: Aruba’s principal playground has every manner of amenity and activity available within a few steps from your beach lounge. Traditionally, it has the quietest waters of the long beachfronts. Baranca Plat : You’ll encounter quiet waters and snowy white sands at this cozy little cove, a short walk from the big resorts. Shade trees and few people provide that feeling of having a special place in the sun all to yourself.

: You’ll encounter quiet waters and snowy white sands at this cozy little cove, a short walk from the big resorts. Shade trees and few people provide that feeling of having a special place in the sun all to yourself. Fisherman’s Huts : At this windsurfing beach, relax among the dunes and take in the colorful sails and parachute kites speeding across the water.

: At this windsurfing beach, relax among the dunes and take in the colorful sails and parachute kites speeding across the water. California Dunes : This expansive area is great for a long walk, a day exploring the dunes, or finding a private dune for some topless sunbathing.

: This expansive area is great for a long walk, a day exploring the dunes, or finding a private dune for some topless sunbathing. Andicuri Beach : Dramatic terraces of limestone formations surround this secluded beach. The wave action here is perfect for body surfing.

: Dramatic terraces of limestone formations surround this secluded beach. The wave action here is perfect for body surfing. Black Stone Beach : Rock formations create multiple natural bridges and beautiful photo-ops. The beach is named for the lava stones that litter the shore.

: Rock formations create multiple natural bridges and beautiful photo-ops. The beach is named for the lava stones that litter the shore. Baby Beach and Roger’s Beach: Two of Aruba’s most beautiful beaches are within the remains of the old Lago Colony. Calm, clear waters are found within the breakwaters, surrounded by long stretches of white sands, bordered by greenery and carved stone cliffs.

