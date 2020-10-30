12 Gifts for History Buffs

From books and card games to framed maps, you’re sure to find a gift for the history lover in your life on this list.

1. A Good Book

Give them a book that will quench their thirst for knowledge.

2. A Mug



This Benjamin Franklin Electrici-Tea Mug is sure to light up their life.

3. Cozy Socks



These Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. socks make an excellent gift and will keep your friend cozy throughout the winter.

4. A Board Game



In Chronology, players place historical events in chronological order. What came first, the invention of mayonnaise or decaffeinated coffee? Compete with your friends to find out who the real history buff is.

5. A Puzzle



Puzzles are great activity for the whole family! The Herstory Museum 1000-Piece Foil Puzzle features famous women throughout history. Can you recognize who they are?

6. A Rosetta Stone USB



Now you can fit the Rosetta Stone in your pocket—in a USB form, of course! This USB would make is the perfect gift for any history buff.

7. A Declaration of Independence Print



This Boston edition of the Declaration of Independence is printed by hand on a historic press, and can fit right in their office.

8. A LEGO® Architecture Kit



The LEGO® Architecture of the Statue of Liberty is made up of 1,685 LEGO® pieces that will provide hours of fun and make for a wonderful desk display item.

9. A Feather Quill Dip Pen



The Pewter Writing Set is described as an Old World Charm meets Elegance, and it’s packaged in a beautiful design.

10. Hamilton: The Revolution



For the friend who can’t stop singing Hamilton songs, Hamilton: The Revolution includes the award-winning libretto, behind-the-scenes photos and interviews, and exclusive footnotes from composer-lyricist-star Lin-Manuel Miranda. The audiobook CD is also available.

11. A Historical Newspaper



At Historic Newspapers, you can order an original newspaper from over 200,000 titles available that span from 1900 to yesterday.

12. A Framed Map



This framed San Francisco map is made from High Density EVA foam and is precision cut using laser cutting technology. Choose from a variety of maps including New York City, London, and many more.

Want travel inspiration sent straight to your inbox? Want travel inspiration sent straight to your inbox? Sign up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Pin it for Later