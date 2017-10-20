Where to Find the Best Pizza in Rome

If there’s one word that’s synonymous with Italy, it’s pizza. Stereotypes aside, it’s true: Italians love their slices, not only for the dose of melty, crispy deliciousness, but for the convenience. Whether you take yours al taglio (to go), or posted up in a cozy trattoria, here are our top picks for the best pizza in Rome.

Zazà

Located a stone’s throw from the Pantheon, Zazà (Piazza di Sant’Eustachio 49, t: 0668801357, open Monday–Saturday 9am–11pm, Sunday 9am–midnight) is a great option for a quick lunch or an easy dinner. Their limited (and rotating) menu offers seasonal, organic ingredients piled on always-fresh, perfectly fluffy crust. Popular favorites are the truffle and ricotta cheese, chicory and brie, or the classic tomato mozzarella. Taking your goods to go is relatively common practice (there are no indoor seats), but customers are welcome to have a seat at the outdoor tables facing the pizza shop’s small side street. Bonus: they sell beer to wash it all down.

Ai Marmi

Be prepared to wait in line or plan to show up early to Ai Marmi (Viale di Trastevere 53-55, t: 065800919, open Thursday–Tuesday 7pm–2am): this popular, no frills joint fills up at lightning speed, but trust us, it’s a favorite among Trastevere locals for good reason. The deliciously charred pizzas and mouthwatering seasonal toppings are 100% worth the wait. The restaurant is a no-muss, no-fuss, authentic Italian experience, with a sizeable section of outdoor sidewalk tables and only a few indoor seats. Order the popular zucchini or squash blossom and sausage pizza, ask for the house red, and enjoy your little slice of heaven.

La Boccaccia

La Boccaccia (Via Leonina 73, t: 3404551968, open daily 9am–midnight) is a little pizza shop and another certified local favorite—not to mention cheap for the area. Since the pizza is sold by weight, do yourself a favor and order small pieces of two or three different kinds—maybe a crispy potato and parsley, a sundried tomato and fresh arugula, or a meatball and ricotta. Seating is pretty limited, so if you don’t score a spot outdoors or at the bar, take your pizza al taglio and stroll a few blocks over to the river.

Pizzeria Nuovo Mondo

Nuovo Mondo (Via Amerigo Vespucci 15, t: 065746004, open Tuesday–Sunday 6:30pm–12:30am) is an unassuming yet popular restaurant, hidden slightly off the beaten tourist track in Testaccio. Expect a loud, busy atmosphere, less-than-romantic halogen lights, and a fair number of locals out for an easy dinner. The variety of pizzas on the menu is fairly wide, but popular favorites run the gamut from a classic margherita, to gorgonzola and radicchio, to tuna and onions. Be sure to order the house wine, and, if you’ve got room, a couple antipasti before the main event—the carciofi alla giudia (fried artichokes) are much-beloved.

