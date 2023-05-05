The Best of Waikiki Nightlife

Waikiki nightlife is wonderfully varied—you’ll find bars and clubs, fine dining and live music, ultra-casual hangouts and high-class venues, so no matter your mood, there’s always somewhere to go. Check out the locations below; many are popular with visitors and locals alike.

LuLu’s (2586 Kalakaua Ave., 808/926-5222, 7am-2am daily) serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but is more widely known as a place to hang out, have a beer, and enjoy its second-story view. Right on the corner of Kalakaua and Kapahulu Avenues, it’s the spot for people-watching.

Sky Waikiki (2330 Kalakaua Ave., 808/921-9978, 5pm-midnight Sun.-Thurs., 5pm-close Fri.-Sat.) is an upscale club, which offers amazing views, tapas, signature cocktails, and all the things nightclubs are known for. Expect a line to get in after 9pm and a cover charge at the door. You must get bottle service and a table if you’d like to order food.

The Hideaway Bar (1913 Dudoit Ln., 808/949-9885, 6am-2am daily) is a famous little dive that prides itself on being the first establishment in Waikiki to start serving alcohol fresh and early, at 6am. It’s also notorious for interesting characters.

The RumFire has an elegantly appointed lounge and a gorgeous oceanside view. Photo courtesy of Sheraton Waikiki.

For a more upscale experience, check out Rum Fire (2255 Kalakaua Ave., 808/922-4422, 11am-12:30am Fri.-Sat., 11am-midnight Sun.-Thurs.) in the Sheraton Waikiki. Set by the infinity pool, the food is globally influenced to complement the cocktails.

Next door at the Royal Hawaiian is the Mai Tai Bar (2259 Kalakaua Ave., 866/716-8109, 10am-midnight daily). Right on the beach, the views are exquisite, and there are a couple of cabanas to lounge under. The food and drink are on the expensive side.

If you’re looking to enjoy a cocktail with a view, try the Mai Tai Bar at the landmark Royal Hawaiian. Photo courtesy of The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort.

The Irish Rose Saloon (478 Ena Rd., 808/947-3414, 6am-2am daily) is a great Irish pub with live and loud rock and roll and a great selection of Irish whiskey, of course. Smoking is still allowed in the Irish Rose, which you’ll either love or hate.

Arnold’s Beach Bar & Grill (339 Saratoga Rd., 808/924-6887, 10am-2am daily) is a kitschy throwback to the 1950s. It’s warm and cozy, the service is friendly, and the drinks are priced just right.

One of the only true nightclubs in Waikiki, Addiction Nightclub (1775 Ala Moana Blvd., 808/943-5800, 10:30pm-3am Thurs.-Sat.) is in the chic Modern Honolulu hotel. DJs, dancing, bottle service—check the website for who’s spinning while you’re in town.

On the second floor of the Waikiki Grand hotel, Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand (134 Kapahulu Ave., 808/923-0669, 10am-2am daily) is Waikiki’s premier gay and lesbian bar. Famous for its open-air lanai and beautiful views from the rail, Hula’s has DJs and dancing, daily drink specials, and a limited menu of entrées and appetizers. Check its website for a complete monthly events calendar.

Kevin Whitton About the Avid surfer and nature-lover Kevin Whitton has traveled extensively throughout Mexico, Indonesia, and Australia. He’s volunteered as a trail guide in a private Costa Rican rain forest preserve and as a snowmobile guide in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. When confronted with the choice between living in the mountains and visiting the beach, or living at the beach and visiting the mountains, Kevin refused to choose, deciding to call O’ahu home instead. Now when he waits for a wave at one of his favorite windward or North Shore surf breaks, he can gaze at the verdant mountains and revel in the best of both worlds.



Kevin is the author of the award-winning Green Hawai’i: A Guide to a Sustainable and Energy Efficient Home and A Pocket Guide to Hawai’i’s Botanical Gardens. He writes for Hawai’i’s most notable publications, is active in the island’s surf media, and is the co-founder and editor of GREEN: Hawai’i’s Sustainable Living Magazine.

