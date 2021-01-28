Black-Owned Businesses You Can Shop Online

Black creativity undergirds so much of what makes America excellent. Making a point to patronize Black-owned businesses is also a simple act to level the uneven playing field that exists nationwide. Even if you don’t have plans to hit the trail right away, you can still support the following Black-owned businesses featured in Moon U.S. Civil Rights Trail by buying online.

Home Goods

SustainAble Home Goods

SustainAble Home Goods has a Black Makers Collection featuring jewelry, art, and other items from the African diaspora. The Atlanta-based home goods store offers free shipping for orders over $65.



Woodcuts Gallery & Framing

Woodcuts Gallery & Framing in Nashville specializes in African American art prints as well as original pieces.

Clothing and Accessories

Mo’s Bows

Memphis’ Mo’s Bows offers a range of bespoke neckties, bowties, face masks, and pocket squares so you can look your spiffiest.

Tags Boutique

Tags Boutique, run by Kandi Burruss of Real Housewives of Atlanta, sells the latest seasonal fashions for women.

Pressed

Atlanta’s Pressed, owned by hip-hop artist Rasheeda, offers fly fashion: clothing as well as sneakers and accessories.

Equal Justice Initiative

Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery is the place to get your T-shirt emblazoned with a quote from EJI founder Bryan Stevenson: “The opposite of poverty is not wealth. The opposite of poverty is justice.”

Cheryl Pesce: The Lifestyle Store

This Memphis shop offers feminist T-shirts, artisan-made jewelry, home goods, dolls, and more.

KickSpins

Run by musician and producer Tonya Dyson, KickSpins sells Memphis soul apparel along with items like clocks and bookends made from upcycled vinyl records.

College Crib

College Crib in Nashville sells all the gear you need to properly represent your Greek-letter organization.

Nubian Hueman

Nubian Hueman, based in Washington DC, accepts online orders for its diverse array of products, from Stoop & Stank T-shirts to accessories and beauty products.

Takara

This Chicago spot features handcrafted jewelry that makes a bold statement. Designer Takara Beathea-Gudell offers pins cut in Black woman silhouettes, CROWN Act bookmarks, and a range of museum-quality earrings, cuffs, and necklaces. (While Beathea-Gudell’s Chicago store is not along the Civil Rights Trail, her wares are well worth a look!)

Gift Wraps

It’s amazing that Louisiana’s 1700s Tignon laws forced style-forward Black women to cover their hair, but we’ve managed to do it with such flair ever since. Gift Wraps, founded by Kenya Adjekum Bradshaw and Rochelle Griffin, specializes in head wraps, jewelry, and accessories, including backpacks for men women made with Kente patterns. In Memphis? Find Gift Wraps at Cheryl Pesce Lifestyle Store (1350 Concourse Ave., Suite 125) and Natural Affair Beauty Lounge (2869 Poplar Ave.).

Mouthwatering Eats

Lillie’s of Charleston

This woman-owned company offers barbecue and hot sauces, spice mixes, and gift boxes.



Cocoa Belle Chocolates

Cocoa Belle Chocolates features the creativity and whimsy of Little Rock’s Carmen Portillo, the only certified chocolatier in the entire state of Arkansas.

Phillip Ashley Chocolates

Memphis-based Phillip Ashley Chocolates is your go-to for high-end fair-trade chocolate creations.

Nick Wallace

An award-winning Mississippi-born chef, Nick Wallace sells T-shirts and his own spice blend through his website.

Bookstores

Mahogany Books

Mahogany Books in Washington DC is a go-to vendor for books on anti-racism. The folks here believe that a book is only the beginning.

For an extensive list of Black-owned bookstores on and off the Civil Rights Trail, check out this round-up from Literary Hub.

Feeling inspired? Start planning your journey today.

Want travel inspiration sent straight to your inbox? Want travel inspiration sent straight to your inbox? SIGN UP By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use