Which Woman of Route 66 Are You?The story of Route 66 isn’t complete without the illustrious women who’ve contributed to the road’s growth, success, and preservation. Which of these amazing women are you most like?Sally Rand Like Sally Rand, you’re a hard worker, and maybe even a dancer! Rand was an early pioneer of burlesque dancing. At the World’s Fair in Chicago is where she performed her now-famous burlesque dance with ostrich feathers and fans, an event that helped her cultivate a fan base all along Route 66. Lucille HamonsLike Lucille Hammons, you’re a kind-hearted and generous person. Hamons was known as “Mother of the Mother Road.” She and her husband ran Lucille’s Service Station working nearly around the clock to offer service and hospitality to Route 66 travelers. When motorists had no money for gas, much less a roof over their head, Lucille provided them with food and shelter for whatever they could offer to pay.Fran HouserLike Fran Houser, you’re a warm and friendly person. Fran Houser owned the Midpoint Café, welcoming travelers to the halfway point and inspired the character of Flo of Flo’s V-8 Café in the Pixar movie Cars. As owner of Adrian’s MidPoint Café from 1990 to 2012, Fran congratulated Route 66 road-trippers for reaching the halfway point of the Mother Road. How? With a warm Texas greeting and a tasty offering of home-baked pies at her Adrian restaurant. Mary Colter Like Mary Colter, you’re a creative and a hard-working person. Colter is famed architect who designed many places along Route 66, including La Posada Hotel in Winslow, Arizona; La Fonda in Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Grand Canyon’s Phantom Ranch, and was one of few women in the profession at the time.Lucia Rodriguez Like Lucia Rodriguez, you’re a generous and caring person. Rodriguez opened Mitla Café in San Bernardino, California to support the town’s Mexican American residents. San Bernardino was a segregated city; in order to foster a sense of community among Mexican American residents, Mitla Café hosted local events and fiestas. All of these grassroots efforts paved the way for the establishment of the Mexican American Defense Committee, an organization that helped desegregate California schools.What’s your favorite state along Route 66?Which of these words best describes you?Which Route 66 landmark is on your bucket list?What kind of classic car would you like to own?Which of these sound like a dream job to you?

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle