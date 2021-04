What segment of the Appalachian Trail is for you?Running continuously for 2,200 miles from Maine to Georgia, the Appalachian Trail is the longest hiking-only footpath in the world. Whether you're taking a day hike or a weekend trek, find out which section of this legendary trail is perfect for you.You got Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee!The bustling metropolis of Atlanta, with its museums and eccentric neighborhoods, makes a perfect base for a trip through the lower Appalachian Mountains. This region features the wild Nantahala National Forest, home to Appalachian Trail town Franklin, North Carolina, plus the popular Great Smoky Mountains National Park, where millions annually visit to summit Clingmans Dome, the highest point on the Appalachian Trail. Bluegrass, beer, and art reign in exciting and young Asheville, North Carolina. You got Virginia and West Virginia!The Appalachian Trail ambles along a constant ridge in Virginia and West Virginia, primarily through the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah National Park. Stopover cities include Waynesboro, with its laid-back outdoorsy vibe; Front Royal and its Civil War history; and Roanoke, where a neon star rises high above the skyline and beckons lovers of all stripes. Nearby is iconic McAfee Knob, a necessary photo op, and every trail hiker should stop in Harpers Ferry, a historic community that’s also home to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. You got New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut!Visitors to Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area can find marvelous waterfalls and the view from Mount Tammany. The High Point Monument towers above northern New Jersey, while in New York, hikers descend to the lowest point on the Appalachian Trail at the Bear Mountain Bridge. Stopover cities Beacon and Poughkeepsie offer artistic and gastronomical opportunities, and in Connecticut, the charming Kent and quaint Salisbury make excellent day-tripping destinations. You got Massachusetts and Vermont!The Appalachian Trail climbs into the New England woods toward Mount Greylock, while along US-7, tourists enjoy the weekender charms of Great Barrington, Stockbridge, and Lenox, home to antiques centers and bistro dining. North Adams and MASS MoCA are necessary stops for art lovers, as are locations celebrating Grandma Moses, Norman Rockwell, and Robert Frost. In Vermont, scale the impressive Mount Equinox and daunting Killington Peak before visiting quintessential New England communities Manchester Center and Woodstock. You got New Hampshire and Maine!Cooler with the chance of serious precipitation throughout most of the year, northern New England includes the alpine climate zones of White Mountain National Forest, anchored by the impressive Mount Washington. The trail is rugged and sometimes dangerous out here, especially through Maine’s 100- Mile Wilderness. Still, iconic moments can be stolen at Height of Land in quaint Rangeley and the great Katahdin inside Baxter State Park. You're heading out on a hike. How intense are you trying to get?You've conquered a day on the trail. Treat yo'self to a drink:What's your favorite season?Where would you hike?What do you like to read?Finally, how would you spend your ideal Saturday?

