Enter for the chance to win one of the following prizes: One (1) First Prize and two (2) Second Prizes. There are three (3) prizes available for three (3) winners.
• The one (1) First Prize consists of one (1) paperback copy of Moon Pacific Northwest Hiking by Craig Hill & Matt Wastradowski (ARV $24.99), one (1) paperback copy of Moon New England Hiking by Kelsey Perrett & Miles Howard (ARV $24.99), one (1) paperback copy of Moon Colorado Camping by Joshua Berman (ARV $19.99), one (1) paperback copy of Moon California Hiking by Tom Stienstra (ARV $24.99), one (1) hardcover copy of How to Camp in the Woods: A Complete Guide to Finding, Outfitting, and Enjoying Your Adventure in the Great Outdoors by Devon Fredericksen (ARV $21.99), one (1) hardcover copy of How to Stay Alive in the Woods: A Complete Guide to Food, Shelter and Self-Preservation Anywhere by Bradford Angier (ARV $21.99), and one (1) hardcover copy of Building the Perfect Fire: With or Without Matches in Any Weather by Miles Tanner (ARV $16.99).
The total ARV for the First Prize is $156.
- Each of the two (2) Second Prizes consists of one (1) paperback copy of Moon Pacific Northwest Hiking by Craig Hill & Matt Wastradowski (ARV $24.99), one (1) paperback copy of Moon New England Hiking by Kelsey Perrett & Miles Howard (ARV $24.99), and one (1) hardcover copy of How to Camp in the Woods: A Complete Guide to Finding, Outfitting, and Enjoying Your Adventure in the Great Outdoors by Devon Fredericksen (ARV $21.99).
The total ARV for each of the Second Prizes is $72.
The total ARV for all of the Second Prizes is $144.