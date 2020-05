Choose Your Own Road Trip AdventureIt’s a beautiful day: the sun is shining, the birds are singing, and the open road is calling your name. If there’s ever been a perfect day for a road trip, this is it. So, what do you say? Up for a little adventure?What will you be driving? A cozy camper or a sleek convertible?Woohoo! You’re hitting the road in search of new places, new faces, and new experiences. But hitting the road in what? You’ll be spending a lot of time in this car, so make sure you pick one you love!Will you head down a backroad or hop on the highway?Ooh, a cozy camper – it’s comfortable, roomy, and full of classic Americana spirit. Perfect choice! You hop in your cozy camper and hit the road, ready for adventure. You’ve just about made it out of town when you realize that you have no idea where you’re going. No problem, spontaneity is all part of the fun! We’re at a crossroads now, so which path are you going to take?Do you pull off to see it or keep going?Ah, America’s famous highways. They’re the quickest, most direct route to drive across the nation and they’re always lined with helpful stops like gas stations, rest stops, and restaurants. You feel ready to take on the world as you fly down the road in your cozy camper. After a few exhilarating miles, you see a sign for the world’s largest catsup bottle – what a sight! What's for lunch?Some people may laugh when they hear about encounters of the third kind, but now you believe. Sure, the stop was a little corn, but that’s what makes it so great! Now, you know more about aliens than you ever thought you would, and you have the t-shirt to prove it! You decide to head out, but you keep your eyes on the sky… just in case. All those conspiracy theories sure do make you hungry.What's the perfect traffic break meal?Oh, no! Looks like you've hit a traffic jam - bummer! Might as well pull off for some lunch since it doesn't look like you'll get very far from here.Will you head down a back road or hop on the highway?Ooh, a sleek convertible – a perfect choice! Not only do you get to enjoy the fresh air and the sun on your face, but you look like an old school movie star. Spectacular! You hop in your sleek convertible and hit the road, ready for adventure. You’ve just about made it out of town when you realize that you have no idea where you’re going. No problem, spontaneity is all part of the fun. We’re at a crossroads now, so which path are you going to take?You can either hit the highway or take a backroad. Which do you choose?Great choice! Now, it's time to get going!You can either hit the highway or take a backroad. Which do you choose?Great choice! Now, it's time to get going!Will you take some time to visit the park or keep driving?Backroad it is! You didn’t get all packed up just to drive past outlet malls and commuters. No, you decide to take a more scenic route, and boy, does it pay off. For miles, you drive along a gorgeous woodsy path. It’s a little bit of a winding road, but everything is brightly colored and full of life. You see a sign for a state park just ahead: hiking and bathrooms.Where do you stop for lunch?You decide to take a much-needed break to stretch your legs (sitting is hard work!) on a quick hike. You pass blooming wildflowers, majestic trees, and even a waterfall. It’s like you’ve escaped into another world. Who knew all of this was just a drive away? You finish your hike feeling refreshed, inspired, and ready to get back on the road. All that hiking has made you pretty hungry, though.Do you pull off to the side of the road or hold out just a little bit longer?State parks aren’t really your thing, so you keep on driving. There’s a creek on the side of the road. Rushing water, trickling water, rippling water, so much water. You start to wonder if you should’ve pulled off at the state park for a quick bathroom break. Then you stop wondering because you know the answer. You need to go, like now. You just can’t hold it any longer, so you pull over to the shoulder and run into the woods on the side of the road. You don’t pay any attention that suspicious-looking plant until you’ve already gotten back into your car and started driving. Suddenly you’re itchy – so, so, so itchy. Everywhere. Uh, oh. It looks like this road trip has turned into a trip to the doctor’s office. Maybe next time you should schedule in regular bathroom breaks and pay attention to your surroundings when you leave the car. Good luck with that rash…You had a good practice run, buddy. What are you having?Lucky you! It just so happens that there’s a cute little town just up the road and you manage to park and run inside a restaurant before it’s too late. You won’t forget to take some regular bathroom breaks ever again. The restaurant smells amazing, and everyone is so friendly here that you decide to stay for lunch. After that perfect break, you hop back in your car and continue on the trip. Mmmmm, tasty tacos. You savor the warm tortilla, the fresh salsa, and the perfectly seasoned meat, thinking that this may be the best thing you’ve ever eaten. And to think you’d never even know about this place if you hadn’t hopped in your car this morning...After that perfect break, you hop back in your car and continue on the trip. Mmmmm, a classic hamburger with fires. You savor the juicy burger, the toasted bun, and crispy fries, thinking that this may be the best thing you’ve ever eaten. And to think you’d never even know about this place if you hadn’t hopped in your car this morning...Which way do you go?The miles seem to whiz by in a glorious blur of kitschy roadside stops, neon-lit motels, old-school gas stations, and charming little towns. You soak in the breathtaking landscapes from rolling hills dotted with grazing cows to impossibly tall trees overlooking the sea. You see a side of the country that you’ve never known before, and it’s incredible. But it is getting late and you’ve been on the road for a while. You pull up to one final fork in the road. You've made it to the end of the line!You've made it to the end of the line!Which way do you go?The miles seem to whiz by in a glorious blur of kitschy roadside stops, neon-lit motels, old-school gas stations, and charming little towns. You soak in the breathtaking landscapes from bright blue waves crashing against sun-drenched beaches to fire-hued desert valleys between towering red-striped cliffs. You see a side of the country that you’ve never known before, and it’s incredible.But it is getting late and you’ve been on the road for a while. You pull up to one final fork in the road. You've made it to the end of the line!You made it to the end of the line!Will you stop and check it out or keep driving?Backroad it is! You didn’t get all packed up just to drive past outlet malls and commuters. No, you decide to take a more scenic route, and boy, does it pay off. For miles, you drive along a gorgeous sunny road past charming farms and open land that seems to stretch forever. You spot a sign for a state heritage site up ahead. Where will you stop to eat?You decide to change course and drive towards the state heritage site. Boy, are you glad you did! You could spend all day here learning about the region’s history and the people who shaped it. You never learned all of this back in high school, and now you can’t wait to dazzle all of your friends with your new expert knowledge. Reflecting on what you just experienced, you continue on with your trip. You’re thinking about covered wagons when your stomach growls. Looks like it’s time for lunch! What are you listening to?You decide to pass on the historic site and continue down the country road. Everything is sweet and peaceful until – really? You find yourself stuck in a long line of cars waiting for a herd of cows to finish crossing the road. Unfortunately, these happen to be the slowest cows in the entire world and the guy behind you has stopped right on your tail. There’s nowhere to go. You’re stuck until the cows come home – literally. I guess you’ll just have to turn on some tunes and wait it out. What are you hungry for?Whew, good thinking. You listen through your entire playlist, but at least you like the music. The time spent waiting for the cows doesn’t seem quite so bad when you can sing along to every song. When you finally get going again, it’s time for lunch and you can’t wait to get out, stretch your legs, and chow down.What do you want to eat?Turns out there isn’t great radio signal out here. Half the stations are pure static and the others are not your style at all. You’re kind of wishing you had a backup plan, like a CD or a book to read, especially since looks like you’re going to be sitting here for a while. By the time the cows finally get out of the way, you’re feeling like you’re about to go crazy. Thankfully, you come up on a quaint town. You pull in to stretch your legs and get some lunch.Do you pull off the highway and check it out or keep going?Ah, America’s famous highways. They’re the quickest, most direct route across the nation and they’re always lined with helpful stops like gas stations, rest stops, and restaurants. You feel ready to take on the world as you fly down the road, watching everyone eye your sleek convertible enviously. After a few exhilarating miles, you see a sign for a UFO landing site.What's for lunch?Some people may laugh when they hear about encounters of the third kind, but now you believe. Sure, the stop was a little corny, but that’s what made it so great! Now, you know more about aliens than you ever thought you would, and you have the t-shirt to prove it! You decide to head out, but you keep your eyes on the sky… just in case. All those conspiracy theories sure do make you hungryGood thing you know how to change a tire, right?No corny roadside attractions for you. No, sir, you are on a mission, going somewhere as fast as you can. And it’s all going great until – POP!You know immediately that you have a flat a tire.You pull safely to the shoulder to assess the damage. Despite all the benefits of highways, you curse the fact that they can often be littered with hazards. These things happen, it’s not the end of the world.What are you eating?It’s a good thing you came prepared for anything! Since you learned how to do some basic maintenance on your car before the trip and you made sure to bring along all your road trip essentials, you get your car running in no time. Since you know it’s not safe to drive on a spare for too long, you decide to pull into the next town and get a new tire from an auto shop. While that’s being handled, you might as well have some lunch and chill out.What are you having?You know you aren’t really the handy type, so you decide it’s safer to just call roadside assistance. The professionals arrive and handle everything. Whew, that could’ve been a real nightmare. Just to be safe, you decide to stop off in the next town and pick up some road trip essentials like a flashlight, a first aid kit, and some jumper cables. You never know what might happen and it’s best to be prepared! Since you’re already off the road, you might as well grab some lunch.What sounds good?The enormous catsup bottle is exactly the kind of classic road trip attraction you were hoping to find! You’ll always treasure the memory of seeing all 170 ft. of that glorious, bright red tower for the first time. Thanks to another thrilled tourist, you even have a picture of yourself under it. That’ll look great in a frame on your mantle! All this catsup excitement has really worked up your appetite. You decide to drive to a nearby town for some food.What sounds good?The enormous catsup bottle is exactly the kind of classic road trip attraction you were hoping to find! You’ll always treasure the memory of seeing all 170 ft. of that glorious, bright red tower for the first time. Thanks to another thrilled tourist, you even have a picture of yourself under it. That’ll look great in a frame on your mantle! All this catsup excitement has really worked up your appetite. You decide to drive to a nearby town for some food.What do you want?Yeah, who needs to see a giant catsup bottle? Not you! You keep driving and driving and driving right to a traffic jam. Bummer! It doesn’t look like this is getting cleared up any time soon. Might as well pop off the road for some lunch to pass the time.

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle