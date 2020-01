What Bucket List Trip Should You Take in 2019?Ecuador and the Galapagos IslandsEmbark on an epic adventure to the Galápagos archipelago: one of the most beautiful, wild, and untouched places on earth. Snorkel past playful sea lions and gentle sea turtles, or dive with hammerheads and whale sharks. Spot blue-footed boobies, frigates, albatross and pelicans just as Darwin did when formulating the Theory of Evolution. Walk along sandy beaches where marine iguanas sun themselves on the rocks or hike through forests of cacti and along otherworldly lava trails with breathtaking ocean views.VietnamVietnam is calling your name! Trek through lush rainforest, explore lively cities, and fall under the spell of a country on the rise. Cruise the Mekong Delta and its colorful floating markets and visit beaches in resort towns like Nha Trang. Sip local bia hoi beer streetside in Hanoi or motorbike through the countryside. Sample bite-sized dumplings, rice cakes, and other delicacies at a street cart or indulge in fragrant pho. Hike to remote northern H'mong and Dao villages in Sapa, explore the limestone karsts and caves of Ha Long Bay.Peru and Machu PicchuMystical, timeless, and full of adventure: embark on the trip of a lifetime to Machu Picchu!. Explore seldom-seen ruins like the Ollantaytambo Temple and visit remote Quechua-speaking villages. Go horseback riding on a caballo de paso in the Sacred Valley, mountain biking to the hilltop fortress of Sacsayhuamán, or set up camp on the riverbank after a day of rafting on the Río Apurímac. Sample coca tea and authentic local delicacies, or shop for handmade Peruvian weavings, pottery, and jewelry.Cambodia and Angkor WatStep back in time and take the trip of a lifetime to the ancient temples of Angkor Wat! Explore the sublime forested temple ruins of Angkor, remnants of the ancient Khmer Empire. Marvel at Angkor Wat, the largest religious building in the world, get up close to Angkor Thom's carved bodhisattva, and wander among nearly 100 monuments deep in the jungle at Koh Ker. Immerse yourself in bustling city of Siem Reap, drink thick sweet coffee and sample barbequed meats from street carts in Phnom Penh, and stroll the colorful markets, quiet streets, and funky art galleries of Battambang.What's your motivation for traveling?Pick an activity:Which of these foods appeal to you the most?Your perfect vacation day includes:What's your favorite color?

