Best Scenic Views on the Pacific Coast Highway
There’s no arguing that wonderfully scenic views abound on the West Coast. From Washington to California, these locales offer the absolute best of the best scenic views on the Pacific Coast Highway.
Best Scenic Views in Washington
- The Space Needle in Seattle was built for 360-degree views of Puget Sound, while the Seattle Great Wheel offers views of the city skyline that include the Space Needle.
- Hurricane Ridge rises over 5,757 feet from the Strait of Juan de Fuca, with views stretching from the Cascades to the Olympic Peninsula and beyond.
- Neah Bay offers the most dramatic shoreline drive in the state.
Best Scenic Views in Oregon
- Ecola State Park has the most photographed view on the Oregon coast, featuring iconic Haystack Rock.
- Cape Perpetua yields 150-mile views of the coast from a rustic, WPA-built observation point.
Best Scenic Views in California
Northern California
- Crescent Beach Overlook in Redwood National Park offers views of the seascape that are hard to beat.
- Bodega Head offers views of Pacific gray whales along their migration route.
- The Marin Headlands have the best views of the San Francisco skyline and the Golden Gate Bridge, while the city’s Baker Beach offers the same view—bridge and headlands—from the opposite side.
Central California
- Pfeiffer Beach showcases the best sunsets on the Big Sur coastline.
- Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park’s Overlook Trail ends with a stunning view of McWay Falls cascading down the cliffside to a remote cove.
- Gaviota Peak is at the end of a rugged three-mile trail that climaxes with stunning views of the Channel Islands.
Southern California
- Point Dume State Beach has the best views of the Malibu coastline outside of a movie star’s mega-mansion.
- The Getty Center is a hilltop museum with unmatched views of the L.A. skyline and coastline.
- The Hotel del Coronado capitalizes on some of the best seaside views in San Diego.
