Best Beaches along Florida’s Gulf Coast

Some people say “You see one beach, you’ve seen ’em all.” Well, not on the Gulf Coast of Florida. Most Gulf Coast beaches are entirely unique. There is a diverse amount of sand types, sea life, and natural settings and an equally wide range of waterside activity. In Florida you’ll also find an extremely large number of barrier islands off the coast of the mainland. Many times these barrier islands are very thin, and in a few minutes time you can walk from the beaches of the Gulf Coast to the beaches on the bayside, two very different and equally interesting and beautiful environments. Here’s a list of the Florida Gulf Coast’s most “sandsational” top picks.

Naples, the Everglades, and the Paradise Coast

Naples Municipal Beach and Fishing Pier (Naples): Take a break from the shopping on Fifth Avenue and walk a few blocks toward the sound of waves to find yourself sitting on one of the most beautiful beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast. Nestled among an upscale neighborhood, this beach and pier is known for its superb people watching, excellent swimming, and close proximity to some of the best fine dining and fancy boutique shops in the city.

Fort Myers, Sanibel, and Captiva

Fort Myers Beach (Estero Island): Head to Bowditch Point Regional Park on the northern tip of Estero Island and enjoy the excellent beaches that border both the Gulf and Hurricane Bay.

Sarasota County

Turtle Beach (Siesta Key): Tucked among villas and a residential district, this family-oriented beach has excellent picnic facilities and is much less crowded than the more popular Siesta Key Beach to the north on the island, yet it still has that special sugar-white sand that makes this barrier island a big draw for beach hunters.

St. Petersburg and Pinellas County

Clearwater Beach (Clearwater): Go to this urban beach surrounded by seaside hangouts and hotels during the day to find the epicenter of oceanfront activity around Tampa. Sunsets from the beach pier are phenomenal, and by night the beach transforms into a fun spot with a nice mix of family fun and beach bar nightlife.

The Forgotten Coast

St. Joseph Peninsula State Park (Apalachicola): Do you love long, quiet walks on the beach? The white sand and exceptionally tall sand dunes stretch down this preserved peninsula for more than seven miles. Combine that with one of the best oceanfront campgrounds in the state of Florida and you’ve found a special slice of paradise. If you only go to one beach in your life, go here.

The Emerald Coast

Panama City Beach (Panama City): Known as the headquarters for spring-break mania, this beach also has pretty beaches if you can look past the short-sighted development. The oceanfront has the same wonderfully white sand as the more upscale destinations like Destin to the west, but the rockbottom hotel and motel prices draw a large portion of tourists headed to the Emerald Coast each year. It’s the place to party, with more beach bars, dance clubs, and all-day-breakfast diners than anywhere else on the Gulf Coast.

Alabama Gulf Shores

Gulf Shores Public Beach (Gulf Shores): Surrounded by beach hangouts, restaurants, and beach shops, this beautiful beach with excellent picnic pavilions is popular among tourists and young folks looking for a beach party.

Ready to hit the beach?