8 Best Breckenridge Shops
Breckenridge has more than 200 boutique shops, galleries, and gift stores lining Main Street and its adjacent streets. Prices here are a bit inflated, but still offer a great selection. Store hours vary during the shoulder seasons.
Here are our top picks for Breckenridge shops worth a visit:
YoYo Loco (302 S. Main St., 970/368-2841, noon-5pm Sun.-Mon. and Wed.-Thurs., 11am-6pm Fri.-Sat.) is the place to go for a huge assortment of yo-yos and specialty toys, while Joy of Sox (324 S. Main St., 970/453-4534, 9am-9:30pm daily) has the area’s best selection of cozy socks and fluffy slippers, as well as hats, toys, and sleepwear. Ruby Jane (232 S. Main St., 970/423-6947, 10am-8pm Mon.-Sat., 10am-6pm Sun.) is a fun mix of stylish women’s clothing from lace-trimmed tanks to loungewear and (of course) shoes.
If leather is more your style, check out Belvidere & Hern (308A S. Main St., 970/409-2086, 10am-6pm daily), which sells scarves, soaps, and jewelry along with leather handbags and stitched purses. The Breckenridge Candle Gallery (326 S. Main St., 970/453-2389, 10am-9pm daily) is a simple shop filled with beautiful, hand-carved candles and handmade soaps. The nearby Breckenridge Cheese & Chocolate (304 S. Main St., 970/453-7212, noon-8pm daily) is a great place to shop for specialty cheeses, meats, and small-batch chocolates.
East of Main Street, Mountain Outfitters (112 S. Ridge St., 970/453-2201, 10am-6pm Mon.-Thurs., 9am-6pm Fri.-Sat., 10am-5pm Sun.) is an indie retailer with all the right gear for your next summer or winter adventure. The Get Real Bazaaar (105 Jefferson Ave., 720/934-5397, noon-5pm Sun.-Mon. and Wed., 10am-6pm Thurs.-Sat.) is a co-op featuring the work of more than 20 local small businesses.
