12 Books to Inspire Your Civil Rights Trail Road Trip

A Civil Rights Trail road trip belongs on everyone’s list. Not only does it take you on a journey to all the monuments, museums, and unforgettable moments of the movement, but it offers a vivid glimpse into the story of Black Americans’ fight for freedom and equality. It gives you the opportunity to walk in Dr. King’s footsteps, take a seat at a lunch counter where historic sit-ins took place, and ride in the spirit of the Freedom Riders. Plus, you get to support local Black businesses, restaurants, and organizations at every turn.

Whether you plan to hit the Civil Rights Trail later this year or are still in the daydreaming phase, here are a few of our recommended reads to inspire your trip—or to pack in your suitcase and read along the way.

Start with the one-of-a-kind guide to the trail:

Add a few books to your reading list:

Across That Bridge Before you walk in the footsteps of the late Congressman John Lewis in Selma, read his powerful words. Despite more than forty arrests, physical attacks, and serious injuries, John Lewis remained a devoted advocate of the discipline and philosophy of nonviolence. Now, in an era in which the protest culture he helped forge has resurfaced as a force for change, Lewis' insights have never been more relevant.

Vanguard In the standard story, the suffrage crusade began in Seneca Falls in 1848 and ended with the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920. But this overwhelmingly white women's movement did not win the vote for most Black women. Securing their rights required a movement of their own. Read this book, then don't miss the monument to activist Fannie Lou Hamer on the trail in Mississippi.

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

The Rise Celebrate the flavors of the Civil Rights Trail in your own kitchen. In The Rise, chef, author, and television star Marcus Samuelsson gathers together an unforgettable feast of food, culture, and history to highlight the diverse deliciousness of Black cooking today. Driven by a desire to fight against bias, reclaim Black culinary traditions, and energize a new generation of cooks, Marcus shares his own journey alongside 150 recipes in honor of dozens of top chefs, writers, and activists—with stories exploring their creativity and influence.

Unseen Hundreds of stunning images from Black history have long been buried in The New York Times archives. UNSEEN uncovers these never-before published photographs and tells the stories behind them. This book includes those photographs and many more, among them: a 27-year-old Jesse Jackson leading an anti-discrimination rally of in Chicago, Rosa Parks arriving at a Montgomery Courthouse in Alabama, the firebombed home of Malcolm X, and Myrlie Evans and her children at the funeral of her slain husband, Medgar.

Get the whole family involved:

Sit-In This picture book is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the momentous Woolworth's lunch counter sit-in in Greensboro, North Carolina, where four college students staged a peaceful protest that became a defining moment in the struggle for racial equality and the growing civil rights movement. On the trail, you and your family can visit the original full-scale lunch counter at Greensboro's International Civil Rights Center & Museum.

Say Her Name This collection will move every young adult reader to reflect, respond-and act. Inspired by the #SayHerName campaign launched by the African American Policy Forum, these poems pay tribute to victims of police brutality as well as the activists insisting that Black Lives Matter. Elliott engages poets from the past two centuries to create a chorus of voices celebrating the creativity, resilience, and courage of Black women and girls.

