Two Days in Amsterdam with Kids

Don’t let Amsterdam’s wild reputation keep you from bringing the kids along. The Netherlands is often said to have the happiest children and Amsterdam is no exception. Rain or shine, there are plenty of things to do in Amsterdam with kids. Many museums are kid-friendly. Bike rental shops usually offer baby seats, trailers, and kid-size bikes, so your little ones can see the city just like the local tykes do.

Day 1: Plantage and IJ River

The two top kid-centric attractions in Amsterdam are undoubtedly the science and learning center NEMO and the popular Artis Zoo. Both are packed with activities, and it would be easy to split a day between the two.

Bike over to Bakhuys Amsterdam in the Plantage, where you can pick up a pastry and some caffeine—you’ll need it! It’s just a few blocks to Artis Zoo. Check out the elephants and seals and be sure to visit the zoo’s aquarium, insectarium, and even planetarium.

Saddle the bikes up again for the ride toward the IJ River. Bypass NEMO for now and head to La Place, a cafeteria-style café with great views of the city. Refuel yourself and the kids, then retrace your path to NEMO, which offers five floors of entertainment—and learning!—for the whole family.

Head back to the Plantage for a seafood dinner at Een Vis Twee Vis, then pack it in for the night.

Day 2: Old Center

Start your morning at De Laatste Kruimel, a French bakery in the Old Center. While the kids dig into muffins, the adults can savor a slice of quiche. When you’re ready, it’s a five-minute walk north to Damstraat Rent-a-Bike. Get everyone set up with their rental, then pedal around the city for a while.

Once it’s time for a break from biking, make your way to Body Worlds: The Happiness Project, which curious minds will love. (Though the squeamish may want to stay away from the exhibition, which uses preserved human cadavers to display the nervous system and the effects of smoking and cancer.) There’s a children’s wing at the Amsterdam Museum that tells the story of Amsterdam’s 17th-century orphanage.

Sample Indonesian cuisine for dinner at Kantjil & De Tijger, a budget-friendly restaurant on Spuistraat.

Related Travel Guide

Pin For Later