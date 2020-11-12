Tahoe Long Weekend Winter Itinerary

It’s winter in Tahoe. The craggy granite mountains are covered in snow, and visitors have one thing on their minds: the slopes. Skiers and snowboarders can get turns in at world-renowned mountain resorts. Nonskiers can sled and tube down snow-covered hills—and everyone can enjoy the charming winter mountain scene. Here’s how to spend a long weekend in Tahoe:

Day 1

Squaw Valley’s Olympic history has made it an iconic destination for skiers and snowboarders. A pass gets you access to both Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows, with convenient shuttle service between the two. When the lifts close, make your way to PlumpJack Squaw Valley Inn. Check in and then head to PlumpJack Café and Bar for some post-ski sips and bites.

Day 2

Since you spent most of your day on the Squaw Valley side yesterday, take some turns today at Alpine Meadows. Those looking to get away from the mega-resorts can take on the backcountry at Sugar Bowl or spend a more leisurely day taking in dazzling Tahoe scenes from the runs at Diamond Peak. In the evening, head lakeside for dinner at Gar Woods Grill and Pier, then settle in for the night at Rustic Cottages in Tahoe Vista.

Day 3

For your last day of Tahoe fun, get off the slopes and play in the snow. In the morning, take a horse-drawn sleigh ride through snow-covered sand at Sand Harbor. In the afternoon, choose between a snowshoe trip around Spooner Lake and sledding at one of the East Shore’s many snow-play areas. When you’ve had your fill of playing in powder, warm up with a beer from Alibi Ale Works before an elegant evening meal at Le Bistro.

Want travel inspiration sent straight to your inbox? Want travel inspiration sent straight to your inbox? Sign up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use