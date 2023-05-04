7-Day Best of Vancouver and Victoria Itinerary

In British Columbia, metropolitan centers thrive alongside sublime wilderness. Start in Vancouver and ferry to its namesake island to enjoy the best of both worlds. This itinerary balances a little bit of everything in Vancouver and Victoria: cities, mountains, and ocean.

Downtown Vancouver. Photo © mfron/iStock.

Vancouver

Day 1

Head north from Vancouver airport and loop around Point Grey to the Museum of Anthropology, a wonderful introduction to the history of the Pacific Northwest. Duck through the old-growth forest behind the museum to get a feel for the city’s natural splendor. Check in to your hotel and take an evening stroll through Gastown to the Water Street Café for dinner.

Day 2

Even if you hit Stanley Park as the sun first rises, you’ll find that many locals have beaten you on their morning jog. Cross to the North Shore and take the Grouse Mountain Skyride. Drive Highway 99 to Whistler, which takes around 90 minutes. After dinner at award-winning Araxi, spend the evening exploring the resort village.

Explore Vancouver Island

Day 3

Catch the ferry from Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo, on Vancouver Island. Drive Highway 4 for the two-hour journey across the island to Tofino, making a stop at Cathedral Grove. Splurge by staying at the Wickaninnish Inn and dining in-house.

Day 4

Book a Tofino whale-watching tour for the morning, enjoy an outdoor lunch at Tacofino, and then take a beach walk in Pacific Rim National Park before returning along Highway 4 to Nanaimo for the night.

Named for its location on the edge of the Pacific Ocean, Pacific Rim National Park encompasses a long, narrow strip of coast that has been battered by the sea for eons. Photo © James Wheeler/iStock.

Victoria

Day 5

Heading south from Nanaimo along Highway 19 for 45 kilometers (28 miles), detour at Crofton Bay to catch a ferry to Salt Spring Island. Enjoy lunch at an outdoor café in Ganges, then make the short ferry hop to Swartz Bay, gateway to Victoria and home to the centrally located Magnolia Hotel and Spa.

Victoria’s Inner Harbour. Photo © jenifoto/iStock.

Day 6

Make your way to the Inner Harbour on foot. The Royal BC Museum is a must-see, Market Square and the surrounding streets are interesting to explore, and the fish-and-chips at Barb’s Fish & Chips is perfect for lunch. Still hungry? Head to Oak Bay for afternoon tea.

Day 7

Arrive at Butchart Gardens at opening time—before the bus-tour crowd arrives—then return to Vancouver by ferry. You’ll get there in time for an afternoon flight home.

Vancouver & Victoria travel maps by region.

Andrew Hempstead About the Kayaking around Bowen Island, enjoying a powder day at Whistler Blackcomb, chowing down on pancakes at the Elbow Room, joining the mid-day crowd at Butchart Gardens, and surfing on the west coast – Andrew Hempstead has done all of this and more. He’s out there not because it’s part of compiling a guidebook, but because he loves Vancouver and Victoria. These diverse experiences, coupled with a deep respect for nature and an interest in local history, have been essential in his creation of Moon Victoria & Vancouver Island.



Andrew spends as much time as possible out on the road, and rather than having an itinerary laid out for him by local tourism offices, he travels incognito so he can experience the many and varied delights of Vancouver and Victoria the same way his readers do.



Since the early 1990s, Andrew has authored and updated over 60 guidebooks, contributed to dozens of major magazines, supplied content for online clients like Expedia and KLM, and been employed as a corporate writer for Parks Canada. His photography has appeared in a wide variety of media ranging from international golf magazines to a Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum. Andrew has spoken on guidebook writing to national audiences, and he has contributed to a university-level travel writing textbook.



Andrew and his wife Dianne own Summerthought Publishing, a regional publisher of nonfiction books. He and his family live in Banff, Alberta.

