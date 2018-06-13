8 Washington Brewery and Hiking Trail Pairings

With so many world-class trails at their feet, it’s no surprise that Washington residents are active. But after sweating it out among the firs and scaling the Cascades, they aren’t afraid to enjoy themselves. Take a cue from the locals—kick off your hiking boots and kick back with a pint at one of these Washington breweries. (We’ve included our favorite beers from each to help you choose.) Check out the map for locations and let us know on Instagram which #brewhike you’re going on next!

If you bring some cans or a crowler on the trail with you, remember to pack out what you brought in. We need to take care of our wild spaces and that means keeping them wild.

Orcas Island, Eastsound

1. Island Hoppin’ Brewery & Moran State Park

Start your day slowly by wandering through Moran State Park’s 38 miles of hiking trails, which include the mellow 0.3-mile nature trail near Cascade Lake and the quarter-mile trail to 75-foot Cascade Falls. There are also plenty of heartier trails, like the Cascade Creek Trail, which runs between Cascade Lake and Mountain Lake for hikers looking for more of a challenge.

Once you’re feeling thirsty, head over to Island Hoppin’ Brewery, located about a mile north of Eastsound’s Main Street. The small, homey taproom can fill up fast, but there are picnic tables outside for overflow. Be sure to bring something tasty to snack on since they don’t have a full kitchen on-site.

Try: Elwha Rock (IPA) or Old Madrona (Imperial Red)

Bellingham

2. Aslan Brewing Company & Larrabee State Park

Seven miles south of Bellingham, Larrabee State Park covers more than 2,500 acres of mountainous land bordering Samish Bay. You’ll find beaches with tidepools and trails leading to Fragrance Lake, Lost Lake, and the 1,941-foot summit of Chuckanut Mountain, where you can take in dramatic views.

After a day of exploring, stop by Aslan Brewing Company and fuel up with their “world street food” menu that includes tacos, satay, bison burgers, and waffle-fry poutine.

Try: Disco Lemonade (Berliner Weisse) or Dawn Patrol (Pacific Ale)

Port Townsend

3. Propolis Brewing & Fort Worden State Park

Port Townsend has good spots to get some fresh air and stretch your legs. Fort Worden State Park has 12 miles of hiking and biking trails, mainly along the Bluff Trail and around the old emplacements on Artillery Hill. Get your heart rate up and earn those brews before making your way over to Propolis Brewing.

Propolis sits 2.5 miles south of the park and specializes in herbal ales made in the traditional Belgian farmhouse style. They sell bottles, but you’ll want to stay a while and sample their collection of creative ales onsite.

Try: Apricot-Ostara (Saison, Syrah Barrel-Aged) or Blackberry-Sage (Malbec-Barrel-Aged Flemish Ale)

Seattle

4. Stoup Brewing & Discovery Park

Spend a foggy morning walking through Seattle’s well-known Discovery Park, located at the western end of Magnolia, a quiet residential neighborhood bordering Queen Anne. Discovery Park is the largest park in Seattle, including 534 acres of woodland, meadows, sand dunes, and bluffs overlooking the sound, as well as two miles of beach and almost 12 miles of trails. After you’ve had your fill of the Puget Sound views, drive 10 minutes north for a pick-me-up.

Stoup Brewing is in the Ballard neighborhood, a prime area for craft beer production. Its enthusiastic brewers, unusual beers, and fun tasting room (not to mention the food truck regularly parked outside) make this the perfect place to end your day.

Try: Irish (Stout) or Vic Secret (IPA)

5. Ghostfish Brewing Company & Washington Park Arboretum

South of the UW campus, across the Montlake Cut, Washington Park Arboretum is one of the most tranquil places in the city. The 230 acres are managed jointly by the city and the university and are laid out in a roughly rectangular shape running north to south. You’ve got some options for things to see, all accessible by walking paths. At the far north end are wetlands surrounding Foster and Marshall Islands, and at the south end is the Pacific Connections Garden, which has plants from around the Pacific Rim. On a warm summer day, cool off by the ponds of the Woodland Garden or under the canopy of giant sequoias along the park’s northwest border before quenching your thirst at our next brewery pick.

Ghostfish Brewing Company, located in Seattle’s industrial district, uses millet, buckwheat, and brown rice to produce their range of delicious, gluten-free beer. Their taproom also boasts a full menu of tasty food that is sure to make you abandon the rest of your afternoon plans.

Try: Grapefruit (IPA) & Gosefish (Gose)

Snoqualmie

6. Snoqualmie Falls Brewery & Snoqualmie Falls

The falls are an impressive sight, and a great place for a family adventure. A paved, wheelchair-accessible path leads less than 100 yards from the parking lot to the upper viewing platform. A wide but sometimes steep 0.7-mile trail leads down to another viewing area at the base of the falls—it’s a pleasant walk, with informative signage along the way.

Your next stop is a brewery named after the very falls you just explored. Snoqualmie Falls Brewery is the most family-friendly place to eat in town, with a colorful, casual dining room and a large menu of sandwiches, salads, and pizza. In addition to having a large food menu, they take their beer seriously, brewing seasonal selections to go with nine varieties available year-round, from kolsch to stout to root beer.

Try: Copperhead (Nitro Pale Ale) & Black Frog (Stout)

Snoqualmie Pass

7. Dru Bru & PCT/Kendall Katwalk

Part of the Pacific Crest Trail—the long-distance trail running all the way from Mexico to the Canadian border—Kendall Katwalk is our pick for a hike near Snoqualmie Pass. Find the trailhead at the east end of the PCT North parking lot. Hiking north on the trail for 5.5 miles brings you to your destination and one of the most striking points on the PCT. You get there on a gradual, steady wooded ascent that, after a few miles, opens up to views of Cascade peaks.

After a day in the mountains, head to nearby microbrewery Dru Bru, which pours 10 or so varieties of German- and Belgian-style beer. You’re welcome to bring in food (we recommend Aardvark Express) or order from their onsite food truck. This is the perfect spot to hit post-hike or post-snow day, with food and brews to fill you up after a day in the sun.

Try: Pacific Crest Pale (Hazy Pale Ale) & Kölsch (German Style Ale)

Leavenworth

8. Icicle Brewing Company & Icicle Creek Interpretive Trail

Just east of town, a turn south from Route 2 onto Icicle Road leads to a variety of good hiking options. Starting from the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery, the Icicle Creek Interpretive Trail is a mile-long loop that takes you past some nice sites, including a wildlife viewing blind. If you’re feeling energized, you can climb the nearby, two-mile Icicle Ridge Trail to a lovely ridge-top viewpoint.

End your day with a beer and a smile at Icicle Brewing Company. The brewery has an indoor-outdoor setting and a menu of snacks with a few gestures toward their German theme—pretzels and landjaeger—as well as turkey sandwiches and cheese and meat platters.

Try: Bootjack (IPA) & Lifeguard (Biere De Garde)

