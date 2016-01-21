Belize Wildlife Hot Spots

Filled with national parks and wildlife reserves, Belize is home to an estimated 145 mammal species, 139 reptile species, and at least 500 bird species. An island vacation doesn’t mean missing out on wildlife viewing—here are the best hot spots throughout the cayes.

Belize Audubon Society: In addition to managing Belize's protected areas and wildlife reserves, the society also runs top birding hot spots like Crooked Tree Wildlife Sanctuary and Half Moon Caye National Monument.

Caye Caulker Forest Reserve Estuary: A short boat ride from the island, this portion of Caye Caulker's North Forest Reserve is a habitat of crocodiles—who lay and hatch their eggs here—birds, spiders, and iguanas.

Green Hills Butterfly Ranch and Botanical Collections: In the Cayo District, this butterfly breeding, education, and research center sits on Mountain Pine Ridge Road.

Fallen Stones Butterfly Farm: An exclusive visit here is for guests of Hickatee Cottages only.

Beautiful butterflies and birds flutter away in Punta Gorda’s pristine park. Chan Chich Lodge: On the Gallon Jug Estate, lodge guests list their numerous wildlife sightings on a community chalkboard.