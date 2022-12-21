Nashville Gift Guide
Looking for holiday gifts for someone who loves Music City? Look no further than our guide to the best gifts from local Nashville businesses, with home decor, jewelry, apparel, guidebooks, candy, and more.
Seasonal Goo Goo Tin
This festive keepsake tin contains 5 Original Goo Goo Clusters, an iconic Nashville confection made from peanuts, caramel, nougat, and milk chocolate.
Longtime Nashvillian Margaret Littman reveals the top sights, unique experiences, and delicious flavors of a city unlike any other. From hot chicken to the best live music, experience it all in Nashville.
Nashville Letterpress Posters
Show off your Nashville pride with a poster or two from Hatch Print Shop. The shop has a range of handprinted designs that are perfect for holiday decorating, music lovers, and more.
Zodiac Charm Necklace
It’s written in the stars: this charming necklace from local Nashville jeweler Judith Bright would make the perfect gift for your astrology-obsessed bestie. You can even add an extra-special touch by customizing it with the recipient’s birthstone.
Nashville Map Clock
This handcrafted wall clock features a map of downtown Nashville and is made by Maple Built, a woodworking apprenticeship that employs and mentors low-income young men in Nashville.
Whether you're a longtime local or a first-time visitor, discover fun things to do in and around Nashville, from trying a new cuisine to taking a day trip.
Nashville Puzzles
Bored? Pick up a puzzle featuring a cute map or the city’s famous landmarks that will keep you (or your kids!) entertained for hours.
The Oscar Hat
If you’re searching for country western wear, check out this classic felt hat, inspired by the original architecture of Nashville’s historic Art Deco Noelle Hotel.
Good Smells
For a cozy home, light one of Brown Fox Collective’s hand poured candles in unique scents like cracked pepper & leather or wassail & white birch.
Or try Forestdale’s all-natural incense— it smells like a calming campfire and is hand dipped in East Nashville.
Ready to hit the road? Find adventure with this route that takes you from the country music capital to the birthplace of jazz, with the best Southern food, outdoor excursions, and historic sites along the way.
Nashville Icons
Any Dolly fan would love these cheerful bandanas featuring the country music legend, or pick up this adorable boot pin made by a local artist for your favorite cowgirl.
Squeaky Clean
Give the music lover in your life one of Music City Suds’ punny bar soaps such as “I Walk the Lime” or “Stand By Your Mandarin.” Each bar comes wrapped in sheet music for a fun keepsake.
