Nashville Gift Guide

By Moon Travel Guides

Looking for holiday gifts for someone who loves Music City? Look no further than our guide to the best gifts from local Nashville businesses, with home decor, jewelry, apparel, guidebooks, candy, and more.

Seasonal Goo Goo Tin

This festive keepsake tin contains 5 Original Goo Goo Clusters, an iconic Nashville confection made from peanuts, caramel, nougat, and milk chocolate.

Nashville Letterpress Posters

Show off your Nashville pride with a poster or two from Hatch Print Shop. The shop has a range of handprinted designs that are perfect for holiday decorating, music lovers, and more.

Zodiac Charm Necklace

It’s written in the stars: this charming necklace from local Nashville jeweler Judith Bright would make the perfect gift for your astrology-obsessed bestie. You can even add an extra-special touch by customizing it with the recipient’s birthstone.

Nashville Map Clock

This handcrafted wall clock features a map of downtown Nashville and is made by Maple Built, a woodworking apprenticeship that employs and mentors low-income young men in Nashville.

Nashville Puzzles

Bored? Pick up a puzzle featuring a cute map or the city’s famous landmarks that will keep you (or your kids!) entertained for hours.

The Oscar Hat

If you’re searching for country western wear, check out this classic felt hat, inspired by the original architecture of Nashville’s historic Art Deco Noelle Hotel.

Good Smells

For a cozy home, light one of Brown Fox Collective’s hand poured candles in unique scents like cracked pepper & leather or wassail & white birch.

Or try Forestdale’s all-natural incense— it smells like a calming campfire and is hand dipped in East Nashville.

Nashville Icons

Any Dolly fan would love these cheerful bandanas featuring the country music legend, or pick up this adorable boot pin made by a local artist for your favorite cowgirl.

Squeaky Clean

Give the music lover in your life one of Music City Suds’ punny bar soaps such as “I Walk the Lime” or “Stand By Your Mandarin.” Each bar comes wrapped in sheet music for a fun keepsake.

