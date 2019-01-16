The Moon Travel Guides Ultimate Bucket List

by Claire Coburn & Clare Haugh
Trying to put together your travel goals for 2019? From outdoor adventures to mouthwatering food scenes, here are 25 dream destinations around the world to fuel your wanderlust:
1. Take a road trip along Iceland's Ring Road.
Gullfoss Falls, a stop on Iceland's Ring Road. Photo © Kjersti Jorgensen/123rf.
2. Enjoy a bowl of pho or a quick banh mi street-side in Vietnam.
3. Witness the roaring power of nature at Niagara Falls.
4. Trek the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu.
Machu Picchu in Peru. Photo © padchas/iStock
5. Hug the coast on an epic drive down the Pacific Coast Highway.
6. Admire the world's most incredible art at the Louvre.
7. Dig into deep dish pizza in Chicago.
8. Marvel at the Grand Canyon from a scenic overlook or hike into the Inner Canyon.
9. Take part in the best wildlife-watching in the world in the Galápagos Islands.
10. Revel in the joyous spirit of New Orleans during Mardi Gras.
11. Snag something new at the medina in Marrakesh.
Marrakesh, Morocco. Photo © Astalor/iStock
12. Go leaf-peeping in New England.
13. Climb the Pyramid of the Sun in the ancient city of Teotihuacán.
14. Immerse yourself in classic Americana along Route 66.
15. Explore the magnificent ruins of the Khmer Empire at Angkor Wat.
16. Soak up NYC views from the Williamsburg Bridge, the High Line, or a rooftop bar.
New York City skyline from the East River. Photo © Sean Pavone/iStock
17. Kick back with a pint of Guinness in Dublin.
18. Experience the magic of the Northern Lights in Alaska or Norway.
19. Eat your way through Italy.
20. Embark on one of the Great Walks through New Zealand’s most dramatic backcountry.
New Zealand's Mount Cook. Photo © SkyImages/iStock