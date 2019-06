What road trip should you take?Summer = road trip season. Pack your bags, pick out your perfect playlist, and take this quiz to find out which stretch of road is calling your name.Your perfect road trip is: the Pacific Coast Highway!Get ready to explore fields of golden California poppies or stop at a seaside grill in Santa Barbara for the best chicharrón and fish tacos you’ve ever tasted. Marvel at the mystical evergreen giants of the Pacific Northwest, or dance down rainbow-colored streets in San Francisco’s Castro district.Your perfect road trip is: Route 66!Get ready to immerse yourself in classic Americana with outsider art and kitsch masterpieces, find the most Instagram-worthy retro motels, and sample the breadth of regional cuisine, from deep dish pizza to carne asada. Admire extraordinary landscapes like Acoma Pueblo or Joshua Tree National Park, explore big cities like Los Angeles and Chicago, or wander abandoned ghost towns.Your perfect road trip is: the Southwest!Get ready to revel in the glitz of Las Vegas, shop the markets of Santa Fe, and savor flavorful Tex-Mex cuisine. Marvel at the sandstone spires of Monument Valley and the cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde National Park, and go mountain biking in Moab or swimming in Havasu Falls.Your perfect road trip is: Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies!Get ready to hike the Rocky Mountains, canoe in Lake Louise, and snorkel with seals in the Pacific. Explore one of Vancouver’s many parks, soak up the surfer vibe in Tofino, and go wine-tasting in the Okanagan.Your perfect road trip is: the Blue Ridge Mountains!Get ready to listen to live bluegrass, find the best barbecue around, and sip a glass of local moonshine. Drive past fields brimming with fireflies, spot wildlife like elk and bear, or hike a leg of the storied Appalachian Trail. Visit small mountain towns, get to know vibrant Asheville, or extend your route to explore the museums in Washington D.C.Your perfect road trip is: Nashville to New Orleans!Get ready to grab some hot chicken and two-step to country classics in Nashville, indulge in jazz and Creole cuisine in New Orleans, and enjoy barbecue and blues in Memphis. Visit important monuments of the civil rights movement, learn about the South’s musical legacy on the Mississippi Blues Trail, and find the best hikes for exploring the stunning landscape.Your perfect road trip is: New England!Get ready to sample farm-fresh cuisine in the Berkshires, and hit up the famous Tanglewood music festival. Dive into Boston’s revolutionary history or cruise down bucolic lanes of Woodstock. Take to the sea off the coast of Maine to spot humpback whales and puffin colonies, or lounge on the beach and snag a buttery lobster roll.Your perfect road trip is: South Florida and the Keys!Get ready to explore the lush wetlands of the Everglades, relax on the beautiful beaches of the Keys, let your imagination run wild at Disney World, and soak up the electric vibe of Miami.Your perfect road trip is: the Oregon Trail!From the wide-open spaces of the West to the dense urban chaos of the East, the Oregon Trail route offers one of the longest and most involved road trips in the USA. See at least two wonders of the world, New York’s Niagara Falls and Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park; the great cities of Boston and Chicago; and two halls of fame, one in Cleveland celebrating rock ’n’ roll, the other in Cooperstown idolizing the national pastime, baseball. Odd museums, classic diners, idyllic towns, and poignant postindustrial decay—you’ll find it all along this great cross-country highway.Your perfect road trip is: the Great River Road!Old Man River, Father of Waters, “body of a nation,” Big Muddy: By any name, the mighty Mississippi River cuts a mythic figure across the American landscape. Who hasn’t read Mark Twain or listened to Showboat and not dreamed of a trip down the Mississippi? Designed to show off the 10 states bordering the Mississippi from its headwaters to its mouth, the GRR is nothing if not scenic, and anyone who equates the Midwest with the flat Kansas prairie will be pleasantly surprised. Sure, farms line the road, but so do upland meadows, cypress swamps, thick forests, limestone cliffs, and dozens of parks and wildlife refuges.Which of these views do you love?Which of these words best describes you:Pick a roadside attraction for your detour:Which of these cities would you most want to explore?You're getting hungry on the road. What are you stopping to eat?

