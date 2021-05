Which Moon National Parks Guide Is for You?If you're looking for a quick getaway, a weeklong trip, or road trip that hits multiple parks—we've got a guidebook for that! Take this quiz and reveal which Moon guide will lead the way to your next national parks adventure. Your go-to guide is Moon Best of Yosemite!WHY THIS IS PERFECT FOR YOU: You can experience the best that Yosemite has to offer in a short amount of time.Granite monoliths and plunging waterfalls are the hallmarks of this Sierra park that lures hikers, backpackers, and big-wall climbers. Scale Half Dome, marvel at the plunging Bridal Veil Fall and Yosemite Falls, hike the popular Mist Trail, or pose for a photo at the top of Glacier Point.In this book you'll find easy itineraries for one to three days in Yosemite National Park, from a morning drive along the Tioga Pass Road, to a day hike along the Panorama Trail, to a full weekend exploring the park.Your go-to guide is Moon Best of Zion & Bryce!WHY THIS IS PERFECT FOR YOU: You can experience the best that Zion and Bryce have to offer in a short amount of time.Trek upstream in the rocky water of the North Fork of the Virgin River, through a deep narrow slot canyon of vertical cliffs. Drive back sandstone slick rock, hoodoos, and narrow canyons along the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway. Catch an unforgettable sunset over the Watchman Peak after a long day of hiking.In this book you'll find easy itineraries for one to three days in Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks, from a morning hike to Weeping Rock, to a day of river rafting, to a weekend exploring both parks with mix-and-match itineraries.Your go-to guide is Moon Best of Glacier, Banff, and Jasper!WHY THIS IS PERFECT FOR YOU: You can experience the best that Glacier, Banff, and Jasper have to offer in a short amount of time.Make it the perfect getaway for you with the best views, picnic spots, and more. Trek through fields of alpine wildflowers, walk beneath waterfalls, get your adrenaline pumping on the Glacier Skywalk, and spot wild moose or grizzlies roaming the mountainside.In this book you'll find easy itineraries for one to three days in Glacier, Banff, and Jasper National Parks, from a scenic drive along Going-to-the-Sun Road, to a day of hiking through glacial valleys, to a weekend exploring the best of all three parks with mix-and-match itineraries.Your go-to guide is Moon Best of Yellowstone & Grand Teton!WHY THIS IS PERFECT FOR YOU: You can experience the best that Yellowstone and Grand Teton have to offer in a short amount of time. Make it the perfect getaway for you with the best lakes, views, picnic spots, and more. Hike through alpine forests to rushing waterfalls and panoramic lakeside views, or catch a glimpse of bison, elk, wolves, or bears. Take in the colorful radiance of Grand Prismatic Spring or stroll the boardwalks along Mammoth Hot Springs.In this book you'll find easy itineraries for one to three days in Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, from an afternoon sighting of Old Faithful, to a hike to Inspiration Point, to a weekend exploring both parks with mix-and-match itineraries.Your go-to guide is Moon Great Smoky Mountains National Park!WHY THIS IS PERFECT FOR YOU: You can explore America's most popular park deeply, with itinerary ideas of varying lengths and recommendations outside the park.The most visited national park in the country is popular for many reasons: scenic drives, historic early settlements, hikes to high viewpoints, and evening firefly shows. In the fall, droves of visitors come for one of the most impressive color shows in the eastern United States.Your go-to guide is Moon Glacier National Park!WHY THIS IS PERFECT FOR YOU: This book offers ways to explore this wild park deeply, with itinerary ideas of varying lengths and recommendations outside the park.Tour the Going-to-the-Sun Road, gaze at awe-inspiring glaciers, hike valleys dotted with scenic lakes, and catch a glimpse of bears and bighorn sheep through your binoculars.Your go-to guide is Moon Grand Canyon!WHY THIS IS PERFECT FOR YOU: Get to know this stunning park on a deeper level, with itinerary ideas of varying lengths and recommendations outside the park.You may think you know America's favorite pit stop, but have you spent a week exploring the ins and outs of the Grand Canyon? Tour Hermit Road for some of the best viewpoints in the park, descend into the inner canyon, and gaze out from Desert View Watchtower.Your go-to guide is Moon Canadian Rockies!WHY THIS IS PERFECT FOR YOU: This book offers ways to explore the Canadian Rockies deeply, with itinerary ideas of varying lengths and recommendations outside the park.Hike to incredible vistas and try to spot moose, bighorn sheep, wolves, and black bears. Soak in a natural hot spring after a day on the slopes or wander through meadows of colorful wildflowers. Ride across the Columbia Icefield in an Ice Explorer, float through the sky in a mountain gondola, or white-water raft down rivers of snowmelt. Your go-to guide is Moon Sequoia & Kings Canyon!WHY THIS IS PERFECT FOR YOU: With this guide, take your time and get to know some of the oldest, tallest, and rarest living things on Earth in these neighboring parks.With flexible itineraries and lists of the best hikes, you can behold greatness at the base of a giant sequoia, stop and smell the wildflowers of Zumwalt Meadow, or savor panoramic views from the summit of Mount Whitney (the highest peak in the continental US!). Strap on snowshoes for a ranger-led winter walk or spelunk your way around otherworldly rock formations in Crystal Cave. Cool off in the mist of a trailside waterfall, conquer the 400-step climb to the top of Moro Rock, and gaze at ink-black skies with unbeatable views of the Milky Way.Your go-to guide is Moon Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Park!WHY THIS IS PERFECT FOR YOU: You can explore America's first national park deeply, with itinerary ideas of varying lengths and recommendations outside the park.Marvel at Old Faithful as it shoots water 185 feet into the air, spot pronghorn, sheep, elk, bears, and wolves, or hike to waterfalls.Your go-to guide is Moon Yellowstone to Glacier National Park Road Trip!WHY THIS IS PERFECT FOR YOU: Hit Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and Glacier—all in one trip. This national park road trip guide is full of practical tips, flexible itineraries, and local know-how, so all you have to do is fill up the tank and hit the road.With lists of the best hikes, views, places for wildlife-watching, and more, you can watch Old Faithful from Observation Point, drive the 50-mile Going-to-the-Sun Road, and spot everything from bighorn sheep to bears on a wildlife tour of Yellowstone’s Lamar and Hayden valleys.Your go-to guide is Moon USA National Parks!It's okay to not know where you want to go yet—that's where Moon USA National Parks comes in.With coverage of all 62 national parks organized by region, strategic lists of the best parks for hiking, wildlife, families, and scenic drives, and the the best outdoor adventures in every park (with detailed hike descriptions and trail maps!), you can spend all the time you want getting inspired—before you start planning.How much time do you want to spend?Would you rather check more parks off your bucket list, or get to know one park well?Where are you headed?Your ideal national parks adventure includes: