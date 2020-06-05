[Please excuse the marketing email pop-up. We are working to remove it.]
We’d like to state unequivocally: Black Lives Matter. We support protesters. We denounce racism, police brutality, and white supremacy. George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Miles Hall, Oscar Grant, and countless others deserved to live. Their lives were taken due to a system rooted in violence against Black lives. That system needs to change.
Travel is inherently political. The ability to move freely within the world is a privilege not afforded to all, and it is a fact that travel is not safe for everyone, especially here in the United States. You might follow us because of our national parks, outdoors, or road trip guides, types of trips that have been unsafe for Black travelers in the past, and which continue to be inequitable due to systemic racism, bias, and oppression.
As a travel publisher, we recognize our obligations both to travelers and to the communities they visit include the impact of our decisions, from which destinations we choose to cover to how we choose to cover them. Steps we’ve been taking behind the scenes to increase the diversity of our authors, partners, and content aren’t enough. We recognize that we are far behind and we pledge to do more. Not just for today, or this week, or the next: we will work on this every day.
We know we don’t have the answers, and we want to hear from you. We invite your criticism, thoughts, and ideas for change. Let us know where we’ve fallen short and what we could do better. Use the form below or DM us on Instagram or Twitter @moonguides. We’re listening.
Change requires accountability. We’ll regularly update this page with our plans for better supporting underrepresented travelers and communities and will report on our efforts.
—Use our digital platforms to actively and continuously highlight and uplift underrepresented voices and communities.
—Update our series guidelines to make sure our guides include Black-owned businesses and information for travelers of color.
—Prioritize marketing partnerships with influencers who are Black, non-Black people of color, and/or LGBTQI individuals.
—Select photos that better reflect the diversity of US travelers.
Travel is a valuable way to explore culture and expand our horizons. It should be for everyone, but it won’t be until Black Lives Matter.
[Last updated: 6/5/20 12:15p PT - page created]
