Children have a prominent place in Norwegian society and will be welcomed anywhere you travel, even on organized trips such as northern lights safaris and shorter glacier hikes.

Spacious campsite cabins provide great value family accommodations for road trips through the fjords, while the most family-friendly attractions are located in Oslo and around the southern coastline to Stavanger.

Here are some of the top vacation activities in Norway for kids:

Norwegian Museum of Cultural History (Oslo): Children of all ages love exploring the historical farmstead brought to life with actors and animals.

Tusenfryd (Oslo): Traditional roller coasters keep adults happy while children are well catered to at this family-friendly theme park just outside Oslo.

Kristiansand Dyreparken (Kristian-sand): Norway's biggest theme park includes an exotic zoo, water park, and plenty of unique accommodations within the park itself.

Norwegian Petroleum Museum (Stavanger): Immediately outside the museum is the intriguing Geopark , an experimental children's playground that tests new ways of recycling materials and unusual objects from the petroleum industry.

Leo's Lekeland: This chain of indoor play centers has branches in most major towns, including Oslo, Fredrikstad, Kristiansand, Stavanger, Bergen, Trondheim, and Tromsø.

