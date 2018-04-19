Romantic Getaways on the Carolina Coast

With lovely beaches, charming cities, and evocative historic districts, these destinations on the North and South Carolina coast offer up some ideal spots for a couples getaway, whatever your romantic style.

Outdoor Romance

Hunting Island is far more than a state park, it is also a state of mind, with beautiful, windswept beaches and an awesome view from the top of the lighthouse. Outdoor activities include kayaking the inlet where parts of Forrest Gump were filmed and bird-watching for loons, herons, egrets, and more. Share a tentsite, or hole up in one of the cabins (there’s a minimum week-long stay in high season).

Although Myrtle Beach proper isn’t necessarily one’s first thought when one thinks of romance, Huntington Beach State Park boasts a great stretch of beach, several nature trails, and a fanciful “castle” mansion and grounds. Camp at the park, then go right across the highway to Brookgreen Gardens, America’s largest collection of outdoor sculpture, which is perfect for strolls through the various nooks and crannies on the sprawling, verdant grounds.

City Romance

Charleston is one of the most romantic cities in the world, so you really can’t go wrong there. Although it’s not in the center of town, one of the most romantic spots in Charleston is Middleton Place and its magnificent gardens. Couples can even stay on the grounds, at the Inn at Middleton Place, in a room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the gardens and the Ashley River.

For a little bit of Paris in the South, try the atmospheric French Quarter. Take a carriage ride or just enjoy the intimate streetscape. More social, young-at-heart couples will want to head to the hip Upper King area—stop at 39 Rue de Jean for drinks and food.

Equal parts evocative antebellum seaport and trendy college town, Wilmington is also a great choice for a romantic trip. Choose from an abundance of B&Bs, like the Graystone Inn, and spend a weekend soaking in the city’s beautiful 19th-century architecture and well-restored waterfront.

Historical Romance

New Bern is a handy little getaway for those who like strolling through a large and tastefully restored historic district.

For those seeking a smaller, more poignant historic town, try Beaufort, North Carolina, which has a palpable vestige of its very old seaport past. You can rent a houseboat for the weekend and spend the entire time floating on the water. Or on land, you can stroll through the Spanish moss and live oaks in the beautiful Old Burying Ground.

Just Us

Of course to really get away from it all—and I mean just about all—head to the Outer Banks of North Carolina and get on a ferry to windswept, sparsely populated Ocracoke Island. If that seems like too much, you can drive to Cape Hatteras National Seashore, which also offers a sense of solitude.

