Romantic Aruba: Honeymoon Activities and More

Aruba has a wealth of ways for honeymooners, or honeymooners-at-heart, to make the most of their special time together on the island.

Romantic Accommodations in Aruba

Aruba Reef Apartments

Book the ultimate island fantasy at Aruba Reef Apartments: These waterside apartments offer seclusion and a private beach to make honeymooners (or honeymooners at heart) feel like they are the only two people in world.

Aruba Reef Apartments (Savaneta 342 C, 297/735-2053, $187) is about as close as you will come to your fantasy of a tropical island getaway. Parts of this expansive waterfront home have been converted into the most delightful apartments, where you can literally roll out of bed (or your personal hammock) onto a lovely private beach.

Spas in Aruba

Okeanos Spa

Ease tired muscles and relieve stress with a massage at the Okeanos annex on Renaissance Island. Couples can have a full morning or afternoon session in their private cove, with a stunning view of the sea and absolute privacy.

In Oranjestad, Okeanos Spa (L. G. Smith Blvd. 82, 297/583-6000, 50-minute Swedish massage: $115, 2.5-hour couple’s package: $440) is a luxurious, full-service spa with a special bonus. The main facility is within the Marina Tower of Renaissance Resort, but another, dubbed The Cove, is out on a secluded peninsula of Renaissance Island. More than one young couple has gotten engaged after sharing a couple’s session in this most romantic setting. Cove packages include a 50-minute massage, a bottle of champagne or four frothy, frozen cocktails, and a fruit platter.

ZoiA

Located within the Hyatt Regency Resort in Palm Beach, ZoiA has a special room for couples with a giant bath and a private terrace with a beautiful view.

Perhaps the most beautiful and luxurious of day spas on the island is ZoiA (Hyatt Regency Resort, 297/586-1234, 8:30am-8pm daily, 1-hour massage $145, couples massage $290) just off the lobby of the Hyatt Resort. Special all-day packages are conducted in a huge, luxurious room with a private terrace. This is also the room for the couple’s massage, sporting a cozy hot tub for two. Each room has a private bathroom to help maintain the mood, allowing patrons to stay within their own special environment. Complete treatments, makeup, and hair packages are offered for wedding parties, for both the bride and groom.

Cruises in Aruba

Red Sail Sports Dinner Cruise

Sample an elegant dinner with wine and a champagne toast, while cruising the coast and watching the sun set on a Red Sail Sports Dinner Cruise.

Regularly scheduled dinner cruises depart from Red Sail Sports pier (J. E. Irausquin Blvd. 348 A, 297/586-1603, 6pm-9pm $95 adult, $58 child) next to the Hyatt. Take the island fantasy dinner to a new level without being too hard on the wallet. The Rumba, which is 70 feet, has a limit of only 38 passengers. The sunset trip includes a buffet dinner catered by the Hyatt culinary department, known for its quality cuisine, and an open bar.

Tranquilo

Aside from day trips, the Tranquilo offers a catered dinner with champagne for two on a sunset trip.

The all-day trips on the 43-foot Tranquilo (Alto Vista 34K, departs from Renaissance Harbor, 297/594-2173, 10am-3pm Tues., Thurs., and Fri., $85) have long been a family affair made popular decades ago by Captain Mike, a local sailing legend. His son Anthony has kept up the tradition, and is passing the love of the sea and sailing on to the next generation.

Enjoying Aruba’s Sunsets

Aruba’s glorious sunsets can be enjoyed while dining at a perfectly situated restaurant or during a private dinner for two on the beach.

Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

With one of the longest stretches of sand in Palm Beach, the Hilton has plenty of room to offer a tranquil, private spot. This is the most reasonably priced of all the private beach dinners.

Aruba’s first major resort, and still one of the most elegant and attractive hotels on the island, is now a Hilton: Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino (J. E. Irausquin Blvd. 81, 297/586-6555, $244-319 plus taxes). Aruba’s “grande dame” still exudes charm and elegance, harking back to a bygone era.

Punta Brabo

Punta Brabo‘s wide stretch of beach north of the Costa Linda Resort is filled with large clusters of sea grape and greenery offering plenty of private spots to cuddle up and watch the sunset.

Aruba’s Romantic Restaurants Pinchos Grill and Bar

Sitting right on the water at Surfside Beach, Pinchos (L. G. Smith Blvd. 7, 297/583-2666, 5pm-midnight Sun.-Thurs., 5pm-1am Fri.-Sat., $19-44) was specifically designed to stoke romantic embers. Couches and hammocks for two are just made for cuddling while savoring the sunset and a delectable meal.

La Trattoria El Faro Blanco

Next to the California Lighthouse, La Trattoria El Faro Blanco (California Lighthouse z/n, 297/586-0786, 9am-11pm daily, mini menu 3pm-6pm daily, $16-48) offers the most spectacular sunset view from a charming terrace overlooking the entire northwest coast.

Zeerover

Though this is a family restaurant, tables out on the dock of this waterside spot offer an escape from the crowd at Zeerover (Savaneta 270, 297/592-9080, 11:30am-8pm daily, kitchen closed Mon. but bar is open, $8-15). Enjoy the fresh seafood, casual atmosphere, and stunning view of the sunset.

