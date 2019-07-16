Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Outdoors in Ontario Sweepstakes

Moon Travel Guides

Start Planning Your Adventure

Canadian Road Trip: Georgian Bay, Ontario

Exploring Lake Superior & Northern Ontario

a couple walking along a boardwalk with an historic hotel in the background

How to Spend a Romantic Weekend in Québec City

rocky and mountainous landscape in New Foundland

12-Day Rugged Atlantic Canada Itinerary

colorful artwork on the street leading to Musee des Beaux-Arts de Montreal

5-Day Best of Montréal Itinerary

10 Things We Love About Canada

Eastern Canada Travel Guides

Moon Atlantic Canada

Moon Atlantic Canada

by

From rugged coastline and uninhabited islands, to charming seaside towns full of friendly locals, experience the best of this adventurous region with Moon Atlantic Canada.

 

Moon Montréal

Moon Montréal

by

Montréal is filled with surprises: vine-covered alleys, unique spiral staircases, and festivals around every corner. Immerse yourself in this distinctly Québécois city with Moon Montréal.

 

Moon Niagara Falls

Moon Niagara Falls

by

Moon Travel Guides: From the roaring power of nature to the adventure waiting beyond the falls, Moon Niagara Falls reveals the best of this bucket list destination.

 

Moon Québec City

Moon Québec City

by

Discover the unmistakable joie de vivre and Québécois pride of this unique city.

 

Moon Toronto & Ontario

Moon Toronto & Ontario

by

Experience the creative pulse of the city or catch a thrill in the great outdoors: it’s all possible with Moon Toronto & Ontario.