Great Vancouver Photography Spots for Instagrammers

Vancouver is a highly photogenic city. Not only is packed with amazing food and incredible art, but it has some pretty unbeatable views—and it would be a shame not to share them with the world. Whether you’re posting your snapshots on Instagram or sending a “wish you were here!” to loved ones, here are six spots for Vancouver photography.

#CANADAPLACE

The white sails of Canada Place are one of Vancouver’s most recognizable landmarks. Follow the walkway for up-close views, with the water and mountains beyond.

#VANCOUVERLOOKOUT

From this downtown tower, you have 360-degree vistas across the city, overlooking Stanley Park, Gastown, and other districts. It’s a good place to get oriented.

#STANLEYPARK

Follow the Seawall around Stanley Park for views across Burrard Inlet to the city skyline and North Shore mountains. At one point you’ll pass under the Lions Gate Bridge, which makes a dramatic photo backdrop.

#OLYMPICVILLAGE

Stop along False Creek near the Olympic Village to snap photos of city landmarks, including Science World and B.C. Place stadium. You’ll have good views of the downtown skyline.

#GROUSEMOUNTAIN

On a clear day, the vistas from the top of Grouse Mountain stretch north toward Howe Sound, over Burrard Inlet, and across metropolitan Vancouver.

#LIGHTHOUSEPARK

Located on the North Shore, this West Vancouver park offers beautiful views across the water toward downtown.

