Gay Dublin: Pride Events and LGBTQ Culture

Dublin is embracing LGBTQ culture like never before. You’re spoiled for choice entertainment-wise; May is a great time to be here, for the Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, when you’ll spot Oscar Wilde’s mug hanging on banners all over town (though the plays put on are mostly contemporary).

Another event worth planning a trip for is the Gay Pride Parade, established in 1992; the parade is the culmination of the Dublin LGBTQ Pride Festival, a two-week event toward the end of June. There’s also the city’s Lesbian and Gay Film Festival, Gaze, for four days in early August, where international flicks are screened at the Irish Film Institute.

There are a couple all-gay clubs in Dublin: The George is the oldest, with something fun on every night of the week. Sunday-night bingo (free admission before 10pm) is still a local favorite. Or catch a drag show at PantiBar, which is open until 2:30am on Saturdays. Mainstream venues sometimes offer LGBTQ nights, though they don’t tend to last for more than a year or two at a stretch. One hopefully safe bet is Glitz at Dandelion on Tuesday nights.

As for LGBT-friendly hangouts, try The Front Lounge for a quiet drink (unless it’s karaoke night!), or Accents if you’re not in the mood to drink. Either way, you’ll probably want to plan on an afternoon or evening at The Boiler House, which has jacuzzi, sauna, and steam rooms along with massage treatments, a coffee bar (sans alcohol), and a “play room.” There’s a nightclub here one Saturday a month; check the website for details.

Now on to the practical stuff. Stop by the Outhouse, the city’s most established resource center, and peruse the notice boards before having lunch at the café. The Gay Switchboard Dublin also provides advice and information. Gay Dublin is a decent source of entertainment info, and better yet is the nationwide Gay Ireland.

Related Travel Guide

Pin For Later