Fun for Kids in Santa Fe
Santa Fe is full of fun for kids, from museums and bookstores to creepy crawlies and mud pies. The following are all open 10am-5pm Monday-Saturday, except where noted.
- Santa Fe Children’s Museum (1050 Old Pecos Tr., 505/989-8359, 10am-6pm Tues.-Wed., Fri.-Sat., 10am-6:30pm Thurs., noon-5pm Sun., $7.50) A free-ranging landscape for kids focused on discovery and play. Expect mud pies, dinosaurs, puddle-jumping, and robots.
- Bee Hive (328 Montezuma Ave., 505/780-8051, also open noon-4pm Sun.) A lovingly curated kids’ bookstore, often with story time on Saturdays.
- Dinosaurs & More (137 W. San Francisco St., 505/988-3299, also open Sun.) The owner can tell a story about nearly every meteorite, fossil, and geode in the place.
- Doodlet’s (120 Don Gaspar St., 505/983-3771) Open since 1955, this corner shop is filled with bits and bobs for kids and adults, from toy accordions to kitchen tchotchkes.
- Harrell House of Natural Oddities (DeVargas Center, 177-B Paseo de Peralta, 505/695-8569, 10am-7pm Mon.-Fri., 10am-6pm Sat., noon-5pm Sun., $5) An amazing live collection of spiders, snakes, lizards, and more. Kids can pet giant millipedes and fuzzy tarantulas.
- Moon Rabbit Toys (112 W. San Francisco St., 505/982-9373, also open noon-4pm Sun.) Worth seeking out inside the Plaza Mercado, for its house-designed strategy games.
- Toyopolis (150 Washington Ave., 505/988-5422) The closest toy store to the plaza, for emergency distraction.
- Warehouse 21 (1614 Paseo de Peralta, 505/989-4423) This teen arts center hosts a range of workshops, performances, and more.
