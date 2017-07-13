Five Outdoorsy Artists to Follow on Instagram

Our Instagram account @moonguides keeps growing, and as it does, we keep finding cool stuff we want to share. Here are five great outdoorsy artists and designers that are worth a follow.

In addition to being travelers, these women are also small business owners. Keep them in mind if you’re looking for affordable gifts or a souvenir to commemorate your adventures.

Drawn to High Places (Nikki Frumkin)

What She Does: Seattle-based hiker and artist Nikki Frumkin creates beautiful plein air paintings that are inspired by her travels.

Why You Should Follow @DrawnToHighPlaces on Instagram: She will inspire you to get outside, enjoy the view, and practice your own art!

Mackenzie McKinney Designs (Mackenzie McKinney)

What She Does: Mackenzie is a Sacramento-based graphic designer who creates posters featuring the National Parks, famous landmarks, biking, and more. She has 22 park designs in her Etsy shop.

Why You Should Follow @M.McKinneyDesigns on Instagram: Get ideas for bringing your outdoor adventures indoors!

Dear Summit Supply Co. (Deanna Jensen)

What She Does: Deanna’s handcrafted leather journals are beautifully designed and made with leather that is ethically sourced and produced in the USA. Plus, she donates 10% of profits to the National Park Foundation.

Why You Should Follow @DearSummit on Instagram: Consider this your daily reminder to make time to travel the world AND document your adventures!

Blue Dot Jewelry (Caitlin McNamara)

What She Does: Caitlin’s uses elements of nature like leaves and seeds to create clay molds that she can use to craft silver necklaces, bracelets, and earrings.

Why You Should Follow @BlueDotJewelry on Instagram: Scroll through her feed when you want to remember your adventure with a keepsake, but you want to leave the natural world as beautiful as you found it.

Scenic Route Collection (Brittani Buettner)

What They Do: Canadian metalsmith Brittani Buettner creates sterling silver necklaces, rings, and earrings that “encourage a life of adventure.”

Why You Should Follow @scenicrouteco on Instagram: Get in the spirit of Canada’s 150th anniversary by supporting one of its very own makers.

Pin For Later