Events in Vancouver for All Seasons

Vancouver sparkles in the summertime, when the sun shines and both visitors and locals alike head outside to enjoy the long, warm days. But throughout the year, Vancouver is host to plenty of activities and events that take advantage of the city’s stellar natural scenery.

Here are five events that celebrate the great outdoors in Vancouver—for all seasons.

Bike the Blossoms

Every spring, more than 40,000 cherry trees bloom around Vancouver, blanketing the city’s streets with their delicate pink blossoms. The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival organizes several events to celebrate this photogenic floral display, including Bike the Blossoms, a gentle 11- to 12-kilometer (7- to 7.5-mile) group cycle around Vancouver’s most blooming boroughs.

Cyclists assemble in John Hendry Park at Trout Lake on the city’s east side (3300 Victoria Drive at East 19th Avenue) and pedal a loop through the blossoming streets. At the end of the ride, you return to Trout Lake, where you can join in a bring-your-own picnic. This year’s ride takes place on Sunday, April 28, 2018. If you don’t have a bike, rent one through the city’s bike share program or from a local bike shop, including Cycle City Tours, Reckless Bike Stores, or Cycle BC Rentals.

The Vancouver Folk Music Festival

The granddaddy of Vancouver music festivals, which kicked off back in the 1970s, now draws more than 30,000 fans for a weekend of seaside tunes. Despite the festival’s name, performers from around the globe entertain in a range of styles, from folk to world beat to indie rock.

The 2018 edition of the Vancouver Folk Music Festival takes place rain or shine, July 13–15, on the lawns along Jericho Beach on the city’s west side. You can purchase tickets for a single day or a pass for the entire weekend. Bring a blanket or lawn chair; a diverse collection of food trucks keeps music fans nourished.

Celebration of Light

It seems like the whole city assembles along the waterfront for this annual three-night fireworks festival based in English Bay. The Celebration of Light is a 30-minute fireworks competition, with displays choreographed to music that light up the sky on three summer evenings; this year’s dates are July 28, August 1, and August 4, 2018.

You can see these free fireworks displays over English Bay and anywhere around the west end of False Creek. English Bay Beach, Vanier Park, and Kitsilano Beach are prime viewing spots. Pre-fireworks picnicking is encouraged. Plan to arrive at least an hour before the 10pm start time, particularly if you’re trying to get close to the action at English Bay.

Skookum Festival

A brand-new music, art, and food festival is launching in September 2018 in Vancouver’s Stanley Park. The weekend-long Skookum Festival, which will be held September 7–9, takes its name from a Chinook word meaning impressive or strong. Festival organizers have partnered with the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations, whose traditional territories encompass much of present-day Vancouver.

The music line-up will feature indigenous music legend Buffy Sainte-Marie, as well as contemporary groups such as Vancouver’s Hey Ocean and Said the Whale, and other performers from near and far. Food events will range from restaurant pop-ups to long-table dinners; check the website for ticketing information and more details.

Polar Bear Swim

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t get outdoors, especially if you want to kick off your new year with a splash.

On January 1, at Vancouver’s annual Polar Bear Swim, hundreds of intrepid swimmers take a dip in the chilly waters of English Bay, where the winter water temperature typically hovers between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius (43-46°F). Even if you don’t want to dunk yourself, it’s great fun to watch. Head for English Bay Beach in the West End, where the participants dash into the water at 2:30pm.

