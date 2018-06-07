Best Spots for Photos of Amsterdam

Amsterdam is the perfect mix of old and new. Cobblestone streets, winding canals, and historic church steeples mingle with ultramodern museums and trendy nightclubs. This contrast between the city’s youthful spirit and respect for its past makes for some fascinating photo-ops. Here are 7 spots that prove Amsterdam is ready for its Instagram close-up.

Blue Bridge (Blauwbrug)

Walk along the bridge for some great views of Amsterdam’s city hall, the Dutch National Opera & Ballet, and many canal houses.

Eye Film Museum

This cultural hub boasts a café with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the IJ River.

OB Amsterdam (La Place)

Nearly all of Amsterdam’s Old Center can be seen from this café on the top floor of the city’s public library—but the view from below is pretty interesting, too.

Mulligans Irish Bar

The upstairs balcony of this Irish bar near Rembrandtplein offers a great view of the Amstel River.

NEMO

Even if you’re not visiting this fun kids’ science museum, you can still access the museum café’s rooftop deck in the summer.

SkyLounge

Sip on a swanky cocktail at this rooftop lounge. The view is stunning no matter the time of day.

Twenty Third Bar

Head up to the 23rd floor of the Okura Hotel to take in a panoramic view of the city while sipping champagne.

