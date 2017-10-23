Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Best Places to Find Ireland Souvenirs

By Camille DeAngelis, author of Moon Ireland

Even if you’re on a shoestring budget, you’ll want to find something quintessentially Irish by which to remember your trip. Here are the best places to find souvenirs during your Ireland vacation.

a street in Galway City lit during Christmas
If you’re looking for a signature Aran sweater, head to Inis Mór or Galway City (pictured here). Photo © rihardzz/iStock.

Serious tweed lovers must make Donegal the centerpiece of their itinerary. Visit the workshops or showrooms of John Molloy (tel. 074/954-1133) and Eddie Doherty (Front St., tel. 074/954-1304) in Ardara and Clare O’Presco (Donegal Craft Village, Ballyshannon Rd., 1.5 km west of town, tel. 074/972-2225) in Donegal Town. Studio Donegal (west end of Main St., tel. 074/973-8194) in Kilcar is the place to go for Irish tweed yarns for knitting and weaving.

For the signature Aran sweater, you’ll ideally visit the speed-knitting ladies at the Kilmurvey Craft Village (by the entrance to Dún Aengus, tel. 099/61233) on Inis Mór, but if you can’t get to the source, definitely stop by Ó’Máille’s (16 High St., tel. 091/562-696) in Galway City.

a variety of aran sweaters hanging in a closet
Aran sweaters on display. Photo © gabe9000c/iStock.

If you’re hoping to pick up some Waterford crystal, note that much of it is no longer produced in Ireland; instead, visit the crystal studio showrooms at Criostal na Rinne (signposted off the R674, tel. 058/46174) on the Ring Peninsula southwest of Waterford or Kinsale Crystal (Market St., tel. 021/477-4493) in Kinsale, County Cork. Tipperary, Cavan, and Kilkenny have their own crystal studios as well.

Irish pottery varies greatly in style; for something unique, skip the assembly-line “cottage” businesses and pay a visit to Yvonne McEnnis (The Pottery Shop, Church St., tel. 065/683-7020) in Corofin, County Clare, or Louis Mulcahy (4 km west of Ballyferriter on the R559, tel. 066/915-6229) on the Dingle Peninsula in Clogher, County Kerry.

And for Celtic and Celtic-inspired jewelry, you might try Kinsale Silver (Pearse St., tel. 021/477-4359) in Kinsale or one of Dingle Town’s well-established jewelry designers: Brian de Staic (Green St., tel. 066/915-1298) or Niamh Utsch (Green St., tel. 066/915-2217).

