Best Nightlife in Cabo

Nightlife in Cabo runs the gamut from big nightclubs in Cabo San Lucas to the relaxed and elegant scene along the Corridor. Whichever sort of night out you’re looking for, one of these bars, restaurants, or clubs will surely hit the spot.

Nightlife in Cabo San Lucas

The unofficial Cabo spring break headquarters is Mango Deck (tel. 624/144-4919 or 624/143-0901, 7am-11pm daily), the happening place on Playa Médano for entertainment and drinks. Get there early in the day to grab a deck chair and listen to the emcee, who will guide you through a day’s worth of entertainment and contests. When you’re thirsty, there are two-for-one drink specials, or flag down “Big Johnson,” the tequila man with a holster full of tequila and shot glasses. Mango Deck serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner in case you need to soak up some of the alcohol.

Also on Playa Médano is beach club Blue Marlin Ibiza (tel. 624/145-7800, 10am-midnight daily), formerly Nikki Beach Club, where the party takes place all day long around the pool and outdoor bar. Spring breakers will love this daytime poolside scene, as well as the DJs and parties at night.

A standard on the Cabo bar scene for over 30 years is The Giggling Marlin (Paseo de la Marina, tel. 624/143-1182, 9am-1am daily). It’s most famous for its gimmick of allowing visitors to hang upside down by their feet, like a caught fish, next to a large marlin for a shot and a unique photo op. A fun and friendly staff serves decent food, including salsa made tableside.

Probably the most popular and classic late-night Cabo spot is El Squid Roe (Lázaro Cárdenas, tel.

624/155-9630, 10am-5am daily), located on the main strip. If you’re looking for dancing, loud music, drinking, and fun, this is your place.

For an evening of live music, drinks, and food, head to Sammy Hagar’s Cabo Wabo Cantina (Vicente Guerrero, tel. 624-143/1188, 9am-3am daily). It makes its own blue agave tequila and serves Mexican food (US$19-30). It’s one of the liveliest spots in Cabo, day or night.

Near the marina, Monkey’s Cave Bar (Blvd. Marina Plaza Marlin, tel. 624/143-6799, 9am-midnight daily), formerly Monkey Business, is a funky little hole-in-the-wall bar for patrons of all ages. Its margaritas are extremely popular and made with freshly squeezed limes.

Nearby, outdoor palapa bar Uno Mas? (Paseo de la Marina, tel. 624/105-1877, 10am-midnight Mon.-Sat.) is popular for its cheap drinks and fun, casual atmosphere. The friendly staff makes drinks using fresh juices and real fruits.

Located in downtown Cabo is what’s advertised to be the “world’s smallest bar,” Slim’s Elbow Room

(Paseo de la Marina, tel. 624/172-5576, noon-10pm daily). Dollar bills plaster the walls of this dive bar. Grab one of the few stools, or sidle up to the bar along the sidewalk and enjoy a beer or shot of tequila.

For those who enjoy a more subdued scene away from the large clubs and spring breakers, BarEsquina

(Ave. El Pescador, tel. 624/143-1890, 8am-11pm daily) offers a more elegant and sophisticated ambience. Located in the Bahia Hotel & Beach Club, it features live music, such as jazz or Spanish guitar, almost every night. This is also a favorite dinner spot with a full menu featuring Mediterranean and Mexican fusion.

Rámuri Cerveza Artesanal Mexicana (Lázaro Cárdenas, tel. 624/105-0163, 1pm-10pm Tues.-Sat., 1pm-9pm Sun.) is a microbrewery serving its own Belgium and German-influenced craft beers. Visitors can take a tour of the brewery or enjoy pub-style food like burgers, wings, and gourmet pizzas at the restaurant. If the weather is nice, patrons can savor their beer and food outside on the rooftop beer garden where there are a number of flatscreen televisions.

Nightlife in San José del Cabo

San José del Cabo doesn’t have the nightlife that Cabo San Lucas does. If you’re looking for big nightclubs, you won’t find them here, and for some, that’ll be the biggest draw. Here you’ll find friendly bars and a more laid-back scene.

One of the newest hot spots for locals and tourists is La Osteria (Alvaro Obregon, tel. 624/146-9696, 6pm-11pm Mon.-Wed., 6pm-3am Thurs.-Sat.). Live Latin, jazz, and Latin rock music is played almost every night. Patrons enjoy margaritas and Mexican wines in the outdoor patio space. The full menu includes dishes like rib eye and queso fundido.

Beer lovers will enjoy Baja Brewing Co. (Morelos 1227, tel. 624/142-1292, noon-midnight Sun.-Wed., noon-2am Thurs.-Sat.), a craft brewery with a restaurant and outdoor patio. Its signature Cabotella ale is joined by a wheat beer, blond ale, stout, red ale, and seasonal creations.

Cuervo’s House (Blvd. Mijares 101A, tel. 624/142-5650, 7am-4am daily) is home to Cabo’s only piano bar. The large space houses a Mexican restaurant during the day, with the piano bar starting around 9pm. Late night karaoke starts around 2am.

Nightlight Along The Corridor

Resorts along the corridor do have their own bars, making for a much more relaxing and elegant scene than the lively clubs in Cabo San Lucas, or even San José del Cabo.

The Rooftop (Mexico 1 Km. 5, tel. 624/163-0000, 5pm-11pm Sun.-Thur., 5pm-1am Fri., 5pm-2am Sat.) at The Cape, a Thompson Hotel features, aptly, a rooftop lounge and beer garden. You’ll enjoy crafted cocktails and local artisan beers as you enjoy the stunning views of Cabo San Lucas and El Arco.

Also with beautiful views, particularly at sunset, as you might guess, is Sunset Point (Mexico 1 Km. 6.5, tel. 624/145-8160, 4pm-10pm daily), located at the Sunset MonaLisa restaurant. The lively wine bar serves tapas in addition to gourmet pizza.

With specialty cocktails and a large selection of appetizers, The Lounge Bar (Mexico 1 Km. 7, tel. 624/145-6400, 11:30am-midnight daily), located in Esperanza, an Auberge Resort, features beautiful ocean views, a cigar and tequila menu, and live entertainment in the evenings.

