A weekend getaway to Las Vegas is the perfect amount of time to experience the hallmarks of the city, indulging in food, drink, casinos, shows, rampant kitsch and the class of vintage Vegas.

Day 1

Pick a hotel based on your taste and budget. We suggest The Linq, close to the High Roller observation wheel, fine dining, hip watering holes, and rocking live music venues.

Get your gambling fix for a few hours before heading across the street for brunch at The Mirage’s Cravings Buffet. It operates on a familiar theory, with separate stations highlighting different cuisines. After the gorge-fest, you’ll be ready for a nap, and you’ll need it. This is Vegas; no early nights for you!

Couples should start the evening off with a romantic dinner at Paris’ Mon Ami Gabi. For a more modest meal, the eponymous offering at The Venetian’s B&B Burger & Beer hits the spot. If you only have time for one show, make it LOVE at The Mirage. The show is a loose biography of the Beatles’ creative journey, told by tumblers, roller skaters, clowns, and the characters from John, Paul, George, and Ringo’s songs—Eleanor Rigby, Lucy in the Sky, and Sgt. Pepper.

Day 2

Celebrate the kitsch and class of vintage Vegas. Head downtown to stock up on Elvis sideburns and Sammy Davis Jr. sunglasses before loading up on eggs Benedict and 1970s flair at the Peppermill Restaurant & Fireside Lounge. While it’s daylight, make your way to the Neon Museum and Boneyard the final resting place of some of Las Vegas’s iconic signage. And while you’re in the neighborhood, witness the rise and fall of the Mafia in Las Vegas at the Mob Museum.

Back at the hotel, change into your glad rags and beat it over to the Tuscany’s Copa Room. Order up a neat bourbon and watch Sinatra try to make it through a rendition of “Luck Be a Lady” while Dino and Sammy heckle and cut up from the wings in The Rat Pack Is Back. Then get out there and gamble into the wee hours! For a chance to rub elbows with celebrities, head over to XS at Wynn. Expect celebrity DJs, a major party, and steep prices.

