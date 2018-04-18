Walking Amsterdam in 3 Days

The biggest attraction in Amsterdam is the city itself. This itinerary hits the top sights and experiences in Amsterdam in 3 days. The neighborhoods covered are easy to reach on foot or by taking public transportation.

Consider staying in the Canal Belt. Though hotels are pricey, you’ll be in a central location where you can easily reach the city’s other neighborhoods and attractions.

Day 1: Old Center

Start off the day by watching the city awaken at Dam Square. From this spot, you can admire Nieuwe Kerk (New Church) and the Royal Palace (Koninklijk Paleis). Make your way to the Begijnhof (Beguines Courtyard), a pretty green courtyard where peace and quiet are the order of the day. Next, hop over to the adjacent Amsterdam Museum, where you can spend as much time as you want learning about the city’s history—or just get your first glimpse at a Rembrandt painting.

Walk back toward Amsterdam Centraal Station, the city’s transit hub. For lunch, pop inside the station for a quick bite. The Old Center’s narrow streets seem to wind in circles, easily confusing visitors, so a ride along the canals with Open Boat Tours is a good way to orient yourself while still taking in the city’s many sights.

Head to the Red Light District and grab dinner at one of the many Asian spots in Chinatown, like Oriental City or New King. Finish the day in one of several uniquely Amsterdam ways: at a brown bar, like Lokaal ’t Loosje in Nieuwmarkt; a coffeeshop such as Greenhouse Effect; or a locals’ bar, like the stylish Mata Hari in the Red Light District.

Day 2: Museumplein and the Canal Belt

Start the day by picking up a pastry from Museumplein’s Arnold Cornelis, then head straight for the neighborhood’s world-class museums. Choose from the famous Van Gogh Museum, the Rijksmuseum, with its massive collection of Dutch masters, or the contemporary Stedelijk Museum. If you have the time and the will, it’s possible to visit two of these in one morning, but trying to do all three is too much for most people.

Once you’ve had your fill of art, make your way west to the large and leafy Vondelpark. If you need a snack or refreshment, stop at Blauwe Theehuis, a two-story café in the middle of the park.

Now it’s time to head into the Canal Belt and let yourself wander for a while, admiring the pretty canals, romantic bridges, and stunning canal houses. Walk through Leidseplein, which becomes party central in the evenings, and admire the architecture of the Stadsschouwburg concert hall.

From here, make your way to Westerkerk, the largest Protestant church in the Netherlands. Behind it is the Homomonument, the first monument in the world to commemorate the homosexual victims of the Third Reich. On the next block is the Anne Frank House, which is hard to miss with its long lines. (Advance tickets are required and issued for specific times between 9am and 3:30pm; feel free to join the queue if it’s later in the day.)

If you’re ready for dinner, grab a table at Bistro Bij Ons for Dutch soul food. Head over to the beer bar Arendsnest after dinner, where you can sample one (or several) of the more than 100 different Dutch beers. Or you can stay on Prinsengracht and stop at Vyne for a glass of wine before heading back to your hotel.

Day 3: De Pijp and Plantage

Today starts in the De Pijp neighborhood, with brunch at Little Collins. Fuel up so that you can devote all your energy to browsing the wares at Albert Cuypmarkt, the city’s best outdoor market.

Next, head over to the Heineken Experience for a self-guided tour through a former Heineken brewery. Once you’re ready to move on, make your way over to the Plantage and cross the famous Skinny Bridge (Magere Brug).

Continue farther into the Plantage to the National Holocaust Memorial (Hollandsche Schouwburg). This building was taken over by Nazis and turned into a holding center for Jews. Today, it serves as a humbling tribute to the millions of Jewish victims of the Holocaust. To get a better sense of how the Dutch fought back against the Nazi occupation, head to the Dutch Resistance Museum (Verzetsmuseum).

Have a quick lunch at Burgermeester before continuing on to either the Botanical Gardens (Hortus Botanicus) or the Artis Zoo. For a refreshment, stop in at Café Koosje, across from the zoo.

The afternoon is the perfect time to visit the Hermitage Amsterdam, a satellite of the original Hermitage in St. Petersburg, Russia. Admire as many of the sumptuous exhibits as you can.

Make your way back to De Pijp for dinner. Try North African cuisine at Mamouche or splurge on cosmopolitan sushi at Izakaya.

