Using Marijuana During Your Denver Business Trip

Since Colorado’s legalization of marijuana in 2014, Denver’s seen a sharp rise in visitors; in 2015, the city welcomed a million more visitors than the previous year. Of Denver’s 16.4 million overnight visitors that year, some 2.6 million visited on business. And while the city doesn’t keep statistics on the number of business travelers to Denver who enjoy some recreational marijuana during their visit, anecdotally I can say it happens fairly frequently. Getting high is legal in Colorado–with some noteworthy restrictions–so for some it’s not much different than trying an alcoholic beverage that’s only available here.

If you’re curious to toke during your Denver business trip, know the facts:

Smoking weed is not allowed in public places. This means it must be done in private, but many places–such as hotel rooms–don’t allow smoking or marijuana use on the premises. Look for 420-friendly hotels.

You must be 21 or older to buy, possess, or use marijuana.

Federal law still prohibits marijuana use, so it’s illegal to transport the drug across state lines.

You don’t need to be a Colorado resident to buy or use cannabis, but there are limits on the amount you can purchase in a day.

It’s illegal to drive under the influence, and fines and penalties are just like driving while drunk.

Many people opt for edibles (candy made with cannabis oil) to skirt the smoking in public laws, but don’t bite off more than you can handle: take a nibble, wait, see how you react.

Stay away from any federal property–including national park or forest land in the mountains and courthouses downtown–to keep it legal. Legalization of recreational marijuana use is a state law, not federal and therefore it remains illegal on federal property.

Rather than mellowing out alone, consider one of the many activities available to take the guesswork out of legal or medical concerns. There are private yoga classes, hikes, painting classes, and a variety of tours available while getting high. Options include My420tours, Colorado Cannabis Tours, and others reviewed in my book, Moon Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Department of Health hosts www.goodtoknowcolorado.com, a website aimed at educating the general public about marijuana use. While admittedly the campaign might put a damper on the thrill, it’s helpful when it comes to a better understanding of dosage, side effects, and other marijuana essentials.

