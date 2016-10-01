Tips for Visiting Whistler on a Budget

Whistler is one of those destinations where there are more things to do than you could pack into a summer-long stay, but many of those activities can be budget-blowing adventures. If you’re watching your loonies but still want to enjoy the best of what Whistler has to offer, follow these tips for organizing your Whistler stay.

Come off-season. If you can schedule your Whistler visit for the spring (May-early June) or fall (Sept.-Oct.), you’ll often find lower rates for accommodations and occasional deals for tours and activities.

If you can schedule your Whistler visit for the spring (May-early June) or fall (Sept.-Oct.), you’ll often find lower rates for accommodations and occasional deals for tours and activities. Look for free or low-cost activities. You can hike or cycle many trails around Whistler without purchasing a lift ticket to go up on the mountain. Go for a swim in area lakes or visit the Whistler Museum (by donation). Window-shopping in the village and walking the Valley Trail are both free, too.

Maximize your spending. If you do buy a lift ticket for sightseeing or hiking, get an early start and spend as much time as you’d like up on the mountain. You can stay on the mountain all day on your single ticket.

If you do buy a lift ticket for sightseeing or hiking, get an early start and spend as much time as you’d like up on the mountain. You can stay on the mountain all day on your single ticket. Pack a lunch. Look for accommodations with kitchen facilities, so you can prepare some of your own meals, even if it’s just fruit and yogurt for breakfast or a sandwich for the trail. Another option is to have your big meal out at lunch when restaurant prices are a little lower than in the evenings.

Look for accommodations with kitchen facilities, so you can prepare some of your own meals, even if it’s just fruit and yogurt for breakfast or a sandwich for the trail. Another option is to have your big meal out at lunch when restaurant prices are a little lower than in the evenings. Go easy on the booze. Many of Whistler’s bars and après-ski hangouts have free live music for the price of a drink. But you don’t have to spend the money for several drinks to enjoy the tunes.

Related Travel Guide