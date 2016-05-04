A Seattle Weekend Itinerary

A weekend in Seattle gives you enough time to sample the best of a city full of achievements with a healthy attitude about fun and lesiure; in this town, all work and no play is no one’s motto. With that in mind, here’s a two-day fully-catered itinerary. Get playing.

Day 1

Put on a pair of comfortable walking shoes and grab your windbreaker to Ride the Ducks of Seattle (400 Pine St., 800/817-1116 or 206/441-3825, 10am-4pm daily, $28 adults, plus tax, $17 children 3-12, plus tax). This tour via amphibious vehicle is a great starting point to get to know the city. Sit back and enjoy the sites while learning a few interesting city facts from a zany but sane driver.

After your tour, head west down Pine Street to Pike Place Market, the historic landmark where locals and tourists connect. Grab some lunch, browse the creative wares, and enjoy the quirky street performers. Cap off your visit with a ride to the top of the Seattle Great Wheel to enjoy amazing views of Puget Sound.

Come down to earth to explore the underwater world of the Seattle Aquarium. If art is your passion, head a few blocks east to spend the afternoon at the Seattle Art Museum instead.

End your day with dinner and a show at the Pink Door, where the cuisine may be accompanied by trapeze artists overhead.

Day 2

Begin your day with waffles at Portage Bay Café. Then head south five miles to Pioneer Square, a historic neighborhood of 19th-century buildings. Take Bill Speidel’s Underground Tour or visit the Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park Museum. Grab lunch at The Metropolitan Grill.

Leave the past behind and head a mile to the future at the Seattle Center, where the trip to the top of the Space Needle is worthwhile for 360-degree views of Puget Sound. If you prefer your views a little more down to earth, head farther north to Queen Anne Hill’s Kerry Park for incredible, camera-ready views of Elliott Bay, Bainbridge Island, and Mount Rainier. Kick back on the grass and watch the sunset with the perfect backdrop of the Space Needle and city skyline. End your day with dinner at Olympia Pizza and Spaghetti House.

