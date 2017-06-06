Reasons to Visit Canada’s East Coast

Atlantic Canada, the sea-bound northeastern corner of North America, comprises four provinces—Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador—that have their own personalities but are inextricably entwined in history, people, and place. Each province holds the promise of fabulous scenery and rich history.

The scene at Peggy’s Cove on a foggy morning is alone worth the trip, and similarly memorable views of rugged coastline, forest-encircled lakes, and ancient landscapes present themselves at almost every turn. You can hike through flower-filled alpine meadows, stride the fairways of some of the world’s best golf courses, and bike along red-clay lanes—or just take it easy, stepping back in time at historic attractions and soaking up culture in cosmopolitan cities.

The ocean is a defining feature of Atlantic Canada. It permeates all aspects of life on the edge of the continent, as it has done for centuries. Kayaking to an uninhabited island for a picnic lunch and searching out the world’s rarest whales are just two possible watery adventures. Long stretches of sand are perfect for beach walking, and the warm waters of Northumberland Strait encourage summer swimming. The surrounding waters also offer a veritable smorgasbord of seafood.

Some of your most treasured memories will be of the people. For centuries, the folk of Atlantic Canada have gone down to the sea to ply their trade on the great waters. The hard seafaring life has given them what so much of the modern world has thoughtlessly let slip through its fingers: nearness to nature’s honest rhythms, replete with the old values of kindness, thrift, and rugged self-reliance. In a world crowded with too many people and too much development, Atlantic Canada remains a refuge of sorts, and its friendly people will make you feel welcome and comfortable.

Sure, you’ll remember the sight and sound of bagpipers marching across Halifax’s Citadel Hill, you’ll snap the requisite photo of the lighthouse at Peggy’s Cove, and you won’t want to miss walking along the beaches of Prince Edward Island National Park. But there are many unexpected pleasures here as well: personal experiences that come about through intangible ingredients beyond the scope of any travel guide. In Atlantic Canada, you’ll find adventures of your own making.

When to Visit Canada’s East Coast

Summer revolves around outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, swimming, canoeing, and fishing. July and August are especially busy. This is the time of year when school is out and the parks come alive with campers, the lakes and streams with anglers, the beaches with swimmers and sunbathers, the woods with wildlife, and the roadsides with stalls selling fresh produce.

Spring and fall are excellent times to visit Atlantic Canada. While May-June is considered a shoulder season, in many ways the province is at its blooming best in spring. After the first weekend in September, there is a noticeable decrease in travelers across the province. But early fall (Sept.-Oct.) provides pleasant daytime temperatures, reduced room rates, and uncrowded attractions. By late September, fall colors are at their peak, creating a mini-surge in visitors.

Officially, winter extends from late December to March, but in reality, most attractions and visitor information centers, as well as accommodations in resort towns, start closing in mid-October.

