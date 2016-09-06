One Day in Whistler Before Winter

If you’ve come to North America’s largest winter sports resort during the ski season, you’ll likely spend your day out on the snow. But if you’re at Whistler before the snow falls, here’s how to organize a great one-day trip.

Whistler is located on the traditional territory of two First Nations, so start your day with a visit to the modern Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre, where you can learn about the history and present-day culture of these two https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/unities. If you want to know more about how Whistler became the outdoor resort it is today, wander over to the informative Whistler Museum that tells the stories of many area entrepreneurs.

Then you want to get outdoors, whether you head up the mountain for a ride on the PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola that wings you between Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains, challenge yourself with a climb on the Via Ferrata, go zip-lining, mountain biking, or simply take a hike. The biggest challenge might be seeing how many activities you can fit into your single day.

When you’ve had your fill of outdoor adventure, unwind at the forested Scandinave Spa Whistler, a Scandinavian-style bath experience where you alternate between hot soaks and cold plunges.

Then choose one of Whistler’s top dining rooms, perhaps Araxi or the Bearfoot Bistro, for a leisurely evening meal. At Bearfoot Bistro, you can even have a nightcap in their Ketel One Ice Room, the coldest vodka tasting room in the world—a unique way to cap off your active Whistler day.

Related Travel Guide