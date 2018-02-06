New and Renovated Denver and Boulder Area Hotels

There’s been a hotel-building boom in the Denver metro area recently, with thousands of hotel rooms added in the past year. Here’s a look at some of the latest remodels and newest additions to help you plan your next visit.

Denver Area Hotels

The Maven Hotel in Denver is the anchor for a new “micro district” in the popular LoDo (Lower Downtown) neighborhood. What was once home to the Windsor Dairy farm is now coined the Dairy Block; the whole block is gradually becoming a hub for the best of local coffee roasters, chefs, and art, and is anchored by The Maven. When Top Chef snuck into town to film their Colorado season, this is where they stayed. Make time for a southwestern meal at Kachina Southwestern Grill, the main restaurant here. You’ll be close to Coors Field, the city’s ballpark, and Union Station, the renovated-and still operating-train station.

Le Meridien and AC Hotels are two separate brands in one location supporting the city’s highest rooftop bar. It’s a merger of Marriott and Starwood with European flair based on the origin of each (Spain and France, respectively). Think “affordable luxury”: spiral staircases, groovy art, and plenty of spaces to sit and sip and chat evoke glamor in the heart of the city. Between them they have about 500 rooms-all within walking distance from the Colorado Convention Center, the Golden Triangle Arts District, and other city amenities.

Kimpton’s Hotel Born is in the center of a veritable urban forest of new buildings between the South Platte River and Union Station. Working with the nearby Museum of Contemporary Art, they’ve curated a special collection of art for visitors here. The 12-story hotel has over 200 stylish rooms and suites, rooftop and street-level patios, and Citizen Rail, a restaurant featuring seasonal, wood-fired cuisine.

Geared specifically toward young travelers (yes, millennials), the MOXY Denver Cherry Creek is trying to be distinctly different from your typical hotel. Check-in happens at a bar, where games and cool music welcome you to the hotel. Rooms are on the smaller side, but are perhaps designed to encourage mingling with other guests in the hotel’s fun community spaces. Rates can be as low as $150/night.

Although it’s housed in a historic bank building, the Magnolia Hotel managed to add more guest rooms during a recent renovation by splitting some suites. Now the whole place has a timeless yet modern feel, with fireplaces in most suites to make a winter stay quite cozy. It’s all about amenities here: complimentary cookies and milk before bed, daily breakfast, a 24-hour fitness center, and a location that puts you within walking distance of museums, bars, and more.

The Crowne Plaza, also in downtown, has gone swanky with a $22 million renovation. Rooms have city or mountain views, and it’s all about rest with “Quiet Zone” floors and “sleep amenity kits” for weary travelers. Chill in the rooftop pool or with a drink at the Lockwood Kitchen & Bar, where the emphasis is on a Colorado vibe with locally-sourced ingredients.

Poised between downtown and Denver’s lesser-known Uptown neighborhood, The Warwick has just wrapped up a renovation of all guestrooms and suites. Every room has a balcony, typically with a view of the city’s skyline, perfect for watching the sunset. Or, mingle on the rooftop bar for cocktail hour. Dine at Randolph’s Restaurant & Bar, which has a classic club feel and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Boulder Area Hotels

If you’re planning to be in Boulder there are more rooms than ever to choose from. Some of the newest include a Hyatt Place on the east side of town, a pair of centrally-located Hiltons, and a historic favorite with upgrades.

The Embassy Suites by Hilton and the Hilton Garden Inn are collectively “Hiltons on Canyon” thanks to their location on the city’s Canyon Blvd. If you drive west on Canyon Blvd. for about 30 minutes, you’ll end up in the town of Nederland and at Eldora, the rare ski resort that doesn’t include a drive on the often-clogged I-70. With a combined 376 rooms, a ballroom, a saline-based rooftop pool (open year round), state-of-the-art fitness centers, and on-site restaurants, these hotels make it clear they have thought of everything-before you even have to ask. Making the spaces unique are 1,500 pieces of Colorado art, some by alumni of the nearby University of Colorado, curated by NINE dot ARTS.

For those who prefer traditional lodgings, the Hotel Boulderado has a perfect mix of old and new thanks to a multi-million dollar renovation. The gorgeous stained glass mezzanine canopy remains, but now there is more space for events. Belly up to the new Sycamore wood bar in the lobby for Boxcar Coffee or cocktails, linger in the lobby, take a sip from Arapahoe Glacier water fountain, ask for someone to give you a ride in the original 1908 Otis elevator, or walk a block to the city’s famous Pearl Street Mall. You can eat and drink in one of the hotel’s three restaurants and bars: Spruce Farm & Fish, License No. 1, or The Corner Bar. When it comes to rooms, you can choose between Victorian charm or modern, and mountain or city views.

Stay tuned as there are more hotels still under construction in these popular destinations.

