Exploring Buenos Aires History: Single Day Itinerary

Buenos Aires is a city of fascinating architecture that seamlessly blends early colonial styles with luxurious French grandeur, while modern glass-walled towers sit alongside crumbling mansions. While the various neighborhoods all represent different periods from throughout the city’s past, this itinerary focuses on exploring Buenos Aires history, the city’s origins, and its early developments.

Morning

Start off with a visit to Parque Lezama, the widely accepted site of the city’s original founding. Explore the statues and monuments in the park, then pop into the Museo Histórico Nacional, where you can admire some of Argentina’s oldest artifacts.

Stroll up Defensa, past Plaza Dorrego, which has been a part of the city since the 1580s, until you reach the ancient structures within El Zanjón de Granados. Take a tour of the underground tunnels that reveal the literal foundations of the city.

Afternoon

Move on to Plaza de Mayo and learn about this site historic importance by visiting the Cabildo, the square’s last remaining colonial building, and the small Museo de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires.

Break for a refreshment at the city’s oldest bar notable, Café Tortoni, before finishing the afternoon with stops at the Casa Rosada and Museo del Bicentenario.

Evening

Head to El Querandí, named for the indigenous people that once ruled this area. The show that accompanies dinner covers the history of tango through dance and music.

